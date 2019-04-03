The sun is shining brighter for the Chadron State College softball team after it swept four games from New Mexico Highlands while playing in Las Vegas last weekend.
The Eagles outscored the Cowgirls 36 to 9, and freshman pitcher Cassidy Horn was the winning pitcher in all four games. It’s the first time a CSC twirler has won four times in a weekend. Oddly, she did not throw a complete game, but came on in relief in the first game and shared the duties in the circle in the last three games with another rookie, Peyton Propp of Lakewood, Colo.
Needless to say, Coach Kaley Ness’s pitching rotations worked out well. Horn allowed 12 hits while hurling 16 1/3 innings in New Mexico, but gave up just two runs and walked only one while fanning five.
The Eagles had lost nine of their last 10 games, but now are 10-23 for the season and 7-16 in the RMAC.
The Eagles won Friday’s twin-bill by scores of 6-4 and 13-1.
The opener was tied at 3-3 after three innings before the Eagles scored three runs in the fourth. Another member of CSC’s outstanding freshman class, Britny Davis, hit a solo homer to launch the fourth inning rally and still another freshman, Haleigh Hoefs, clobbered a two-run shot to make it 6-3.
Hoefs, the team’s leading hitter with a .436 average, finished the game with three hits, three runs scored and four runs driven in.
The Eagles tallied 12 runs in the third inning of the second game. Bailey Rominger led off the frame with a triple. Davis and Hoefs followed with doubles while Bailey Marvel singled twice and Kayla Michel, Ellie Owens and Alyssa Geist each had one single.
Highland helped the CSC cause by committing three errors, giving up three walks and throwing two wild pitches.
Marvel finished the game four-for-seven at the plate while also drawing a walk and scoring three times.
The Eagles also won a close game and a blowout on Saturday, but the order was reversed. They won the first game 12-1 and the second 5-4.
Horn gave up just four hits and the only run while throwing the first five innings of the opener. Chadron State struck for 14 hits, including three by both Owens and Angelique Maples. All three of Maples’s hits were homers and she drove in seven of the dozen runs.
CSC committed four errors in the finale, but never trailed. The Eagles were ahead 3-2 when Horn came on to pitch in the third inning. She gave up a solo homer in the sixth, but otherwise held the Cowgirls scoreless during the final four innings, despite CSC’s three infield errors during that stretch.
Hoefs and Michel each had two hits. Both Michel and teammate Katelyn Eldridge hit solo homers.
Hoefs was 8-of-14 at the plate, scored five times and drove in eight runs. She now has 41 hits, including 14 doubles and six homers. Marvel has a .381 batting average with 43 hits, two more than Hoefs. Both have walked 12 times.
Michal has 10 homers among her 37 hits and a .356 average. She has driven in a team-high 38 runs. She had seven hits in 15 at bats during the trip
After playing 33 games on the road, the Eagles will make their home debut this weekend if the weather cooperates. Perennial power Colorado Mesa is due to visit for double-headers on Saturday and Sunday. Dixie State is also coming to Chadron the following weekend, April 13 and 14 for a pair of twin-bills.