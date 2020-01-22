Eagles win by outgunning Cowgirls in final frame

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team broke its seven-game losing streak Friday night by shooting 62.5 percent from the field and outscoring New Mexico Highlands 22-15 in the fourth quarter to topple the Cowgirls 72-65 in Las Vegas.

With the score tied at 50, the Eagles went on a 14-1 binge to open the fourth. Taryn Foxen tallied nine points and freshman center Jordan Morris added six points and grabbed five rebounds in the fateful frame.

Chadron State also had a big second quarter, when it was nine of 14 from the field, including five of seven from 3-point range. That put the Eagles ahead 39-33 at intermission, but Highlands “won” the third period 17-11 to tie the count.

CSC’s 55.1 percent shooting was a season-high. It included 10 of 22 from behind the arc. Both Foxen and Melisa Kadic finished with 15 points and combined for 15 rebounds. In addition, Jessica Lovitt made all four of her field goal shots and her only free throw for nine points and Jori Peters was three of five from long range for nine points and also handed out nine assists.

Boosted by her fourth quarter surge, Morris finished with eight points and nine rebounds. CSC won the rebounding battle 38-29.