Eagles win by outgunning Cowgirls in final frame

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team broke its seven-game losing streak Friday night by shooting 62.5 percent from the field and outscoring New Mexico Highlands 22-15 in the fourth quarter to topple the Cowgirls 72-65 in Las Vegas.
With the score tied at 50, the Eagles went on a 14-1 binge to open the fourth. Taryn Foxen tallied nine points and freshman center Jordan Morris added six points and grabbed five rebounds in the fateful frame.
Chadron State also had a big second quarter, when it was nine of 14 from the field, including five of seven from 3-point range. That put the Eagles ahead 39-33 at intermission, but Highlands “won” the third period 17-11 to tie the count.
CSC’s 55.1 percent shooting was a season-high. It included 10 of 22 from behind the arc. Both Foxen and Melisa Kadic finished with 15 points and combined for 15 rebounds. In addition, Jessica Lovitt made all four of her field goal shots and her only free throw for nine points and Jori Peters was three of five from long range for nine points and also handed out nine assists.
Boosted by her fourth quarter surge, Morris finished with eight points and nine rebounds. CSC won the rebounding battle 38-29.
Playing without their leading scorer, Jordyn Lewis, who is averaging 18 points, the Cowgirls got 18 points from both Kaitlyn Holl and Maiah Rivas. Just a freshman, Rivas tried to do more. She took 23 shots, including 15 threes. She made five of the latter plus three free throws.
The Eagles had a big second quarter Saturday night, outscoring Colorado State-Pueblo 21-10 and taking a 38-28 halftime lead. They also notched the first five points of the third, but their 15-point lead was down to two--49-47--when time ran out in the quarter. The ThunderWolves then exploded for 31 points in the fourth and won 78-67.
JaNaiva Davis, a 5-7 sophomore who was averaging 14.2 points, poured in 17 points in the final quarter and finished with a career-high 30 to go with 12 rebounds. Three teammates also scored in double figures.
Foxen paced the Eagles with 24 points, but, oddly, had no rebounds. Kadic added 13 points, Peters 12 and Morris eight, besides claiming 10 rebounds.
Pueblo is now 4-12 overall and 3-8, one game ahead of the Eagles in the RMAC. Highlands is still winless in the conference.
Chadron State 72, N.M. Highlands 65
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 15, Melisa Kadic 15, Jessica Lovitt 9, Jori Peters 9, Jordan Morris 8, McKenna McClintic 7, Bailey Brooks 6, Sam Hinkle 3. Totals: 27-49 (10-22) 8-13, 72 points, 38 rebounds, 16 turnovers.
N.M. Highlands--Kaitlyn Holl 18, Maiah Rivas 18, Desiree Forster 12, Kourtney Lewis 9, Faith Flores 4, Siigrid Liibilnaghah 4. Totals: 23-65 (12-34) 7-8 65 points, 29 rebounds, 8 turnovers.
Chadron State 16 23 11 22 ----72
N.M. Highlands 17 16 17 15 ----65
3-pointers: CSC--Kadic 3, Peters 3, Foxen 2, McClintic 1, Hinkle 1. NMHU--Rivas 5, Lewis 3, Holl 2, Forster 2.
CSU-Pueblo 78, Chadron State 67
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 24, Melisa Kadic 13, Jori Peters 12, Jordan Morris 8, Jessica Lovitt 5, McKenna McClintic 3, Bailey Brooks, 2. Totals: 22-56 (9-21) 14-21, 67 points, 38 rebounds, 14 turnovers.
CSU-Pueblo--JaNaiya Davis 30, Sydni Williams 13, Khiya Adams 13, Kansas Watts 10, Oliva Klaman 6, Harmony Pettis 4, Jade Adams 2. Totals: 30-71 (6-21) 12-16, 78 points, 43 rebounds, 8 turnovers.
Chadron State 17 21 11 18 ----67
CSU-Pueblo 18 10 19 31 ----78
3-pointers: CSC--Foxen 4, Peters 3, McClintic 1, Kadic 1. CSU-P--Davis 4, Klaman 2.