Chadron State veterans Kayla Michel and Ellie Owens combined for five hits and nine runs batted in Saturday while leading the Eagles’ softball team to a rousing 12-4 victory over Dixie State in the first of four games on the CSC diamond last weekend.
Michel and Owens did much of their damage by clobbering homers. Owens hit two-run shots in the second and fourth inning while Michel belted a grand slam in the third. The Eagles finished with 12 hits, 12 runs and 12 runs batted in.
Owens finished with three hits, as did Alyssa Geist. Michel and Bailey Marvel each had two hits. The game ended in the fifth inning. Peyton Propp was the winning pitcher after taking over in the second inning when Dixie State had scored all four of its runs.
Propp got the final out of the inning on a fly ball to right and didn’t allow a hit during the final three frames. She did issue two walks.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, that was the only contest they won during the four-game set and Propp was the losing pitcher in all three of the setbacks.
The Trailblazers from St. George, Utah, won the second game Saturday 10-4 and then took Sunday’s contests 2-1 and 8-6.
Both teams managed 10 hits in Saturday’s second tilt, but all of Chadron State’s hits were singles while Dixie had a homer and two doubles. CSC also committed four errors and walked five visitors.
Propp was the Eagles’ starter in the afterpiece, and gave up seven of the 10 hits, including singles to the first three batters she faced. Marvel, the CSC leadoff hitter, singled three times. Seven other Eagles had one hit apiece.
Dixie State took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of Sunday’s opener, but it could have been much worse.
The Blazers drew on walk, had a batter reach base on an error and another was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Utah team scored the run on a single to centerfield. The Trailblazers loaded the bases again and tried to squeeze in another run, but the runner was thrown out a home. The final batter in the frame flied out to center.
The Eagles tied the score in the fourth when Haleigh Hoefs hit a homer. Dixie State scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the fifth on two errors, a passed ball and infield hit. The bases were loaded again when the Eagles managed a short- to-second-to-first double play.
The Trailblazers finished with seven hits and the Eagles three. Besides Hoefs’ homer, Marvel and Owens singled. Cambrie Hazel was the winning pitcher, hiking her record to 12-5. Propp went the distance in the circle and took the loss while giving up seven walks.
Both teams managed 11 hits in the series finale, but three of Dixie’s were home runs by Bailey Gaffin, Jessica Gonzales and Riley Tyteca, who was the only player on either team to finish with three hits.
Marvel, Hoefs, Owens and Bailey Rominger all collected two hits for the Eagles. Rominger’s double to right center drove in three runs in the bottom of the fifth when the Chadron State had five hits and tallied all six of its runs.
Carissa Burgess, also the winning pitcher in Saturday’s second game, improved her record to 16-4 to win the Sunday’s second contest. She yielded 21 hits in the two games. Hazel threw the final 1.2 innings in the last game to pick up a save.
The Trailblazers are now 29-10 for the season and 23-9 in the RMAC, good for third place. Chadron State is 11-30 for the season and 8-23 in the conference. The Eagles were due to play a non-conference double-header at Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday, but both team coaches agreed to cancel the games due to a high wind forecast this week. CSC remains scheduled to play two games both Friday and Saturday while meeting Fort Lewis and Colorado State-Pueblo in Pueblo.
Chadron State will wrap up its season by hosting Black Hills State in a pair of twin-bills on Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27.