Chadron State track and field athletes won six events Saturday while opening the outdoor season at the Yellow Jacket Spring Open Meet at Black Hills State in Spearfish.
Coach Riley Northrup said the Eagles did well considering it was their first outdoor action. Seven teams competed.
Four CSC women were event winners. They included Christina Frick, a junior from Fort Morgan, Colo., who won the 400 meters in 1:00.89. She also was second in the 200 in 26.65 seconds.
Also on the track, sophomore Celeste Cardona of Mitchell won the 400 hurdles in 1:-08.54 and junior Alyse Henry of Rock Springs, Wyo., was first in the 3000 steeplechase in 11:30.32.
Henry also placed fifth in the 5000 meters. Sophomore Madi Watson of Mitchell placed third in the 1500 in 5:02.48, just three seconds off her career-best.
Senior Michelle Carbajal of Gypsum, Colo., paced the CSC women in the field events by winning the triple jump by going 35 feet, 8 ¾ inches.
Sophomore Emily Hansen of Hemingford was the runner-up in the shot put at 38-6 and also was fourth in the hammer throw at 118-1.
Junior Allee Williamson of Cheyenne also placed in two events. She was fourth in the 200 meters and fifth in the high jump.
The Eagles’ Julianne Thomsen of Custer, S.D., and Chasidy Horton of Fountain, Colo., finished second and third, respectively, in the heptathlon with 3,732 and 3,618 points.
Northrup said freshman Brodie Roden of Riverton, Wyo., ran well against some stiff competition in the sprints while leading the Chadron State men. Roden won the 200 meters in 22.21 seconds and was fourth in the 400 in 49.57.
The 400 was won by Jonathon Murray of South Dakota Mines, who also won that race at the RMAC Indoor Championships in February.
The Eagles’ Marcus Ruhrer, a sophomore from Gilbert, Ariz., won the men’s 400 hurdles in a photo finish over Black Hills’ Seth Hills. Ruhrer’s time was 58.16, just .03 hundredths of a second faster than Hills’s time.
Senior Phil Duncan of Chadron ran the 5000 meters in 15:41.41, good for third among 25 entries.
Freshmen Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., and Joss Linse of Plattsmouth, Neb., were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump for the Eagles.
CSC senior Gregg Peterson of Highlands Ranch, Colo., was the runner-up in the decathlon, scoring 5,459 points.
Peterson had the best marks in five of the 10 events. They were the 110 hurdles, and four field events--shot put, discus, javelin and pole vault.
Neither of the Eagles’ All-Americans at the recent NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships participated in the meet.
Northrup said sophomore Isaac Grimes of Merino Valley, Calif., is still taking a break after winning the gold medal in the long jump and the silver in the triple jump at the national meet. He then was voted the Men’s National Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.
And, junior Ashton Hallsted of Casper, Wyo., who placed fifth in the weight throw at nationals with a career-best mark, is redshirting this spring.
Hallsted also plans to redshirt during the 2020 indoor season, compete outdoors again next spring and use her final year of eligibility in 2021, the same year as she will graduate with a degree in human biology.
The Eagles will enter the Spank Blasing Invitational Meet at Colorado State-Pueblo this Saturday.
CSC’s placings and marks at Black Hills State follow:
Women’s Results
200--2, Christina Frick, 26.65; 4, Allee Williamson, 27.30.
400--1, Christina Frick, 1:00.89
800--6, Emma Willadsen, 2:29.54
1500--3, Madi Watson, 5:02.48.
3000--1, Alyse Henry, 11:30.32.
5000--5, Alyse Henry, 19:09.46
400 hurdles--1, Celeste Cardona, 1:08.54.
Shot put--2, Emily Hansen, 38-6.
Hammer throw--4, Emily Hansen, 118-1.
High jump--4, Miranda Gilkey, 4-10 ¼; 5, Allee Williamson, 4-10 ¼
Triple jump--1, Michelle Carbajal, 35-8 ¾.
Heptathlon--2. Julianne Thomsen, 3,732 points; 3, Chasidy Horton, 3,618.
Men’s Results
200--1, Brodie Roden, 22:21.
400--4, Brodie Roden, 49.57.
1500--3, Phil Duncan, 15:41.41.
400 hurdles--1, Marcus Ruhrer, 58.16.
Long jump--6, Brendith Sayaloune, 20-2 ½.
Triple jump--3, Brock Voth, 43-3 ¼; 4, Joss Linse, 42-11 ½.
High jump--6, Joe Demsa, 6-1 ¼.
Decathlon--2, Gregg Peterson, 5,459 points.