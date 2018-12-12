The Chadron State College wrestling team survived a big challenge from the 24th-ranked Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen on Saturday afternoon in the Chicoine Center. To say the match went down to the wire is an understatement. What happened was equivalent to a homer in the bottom of the ninth or a half-court basket at the buzzer.
There were just nine seconds remaining when heavyweight Rulon Taylor pinned his opponent, giving the Eagles a 25-24 triumph after they had trailed by a wide margin most of the way.
The Colorado team was ahead 24-10 with three matches to wrestle, but the Eagles won them in grand style with a dominating 9-3 decision and two pins for the triumph.
"We didn't wrestle as well in some spots as we should have," said CSC Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter. "We're very fortunate though to have two nationally-ranked wrestlers at 197 and 285 to anchor our team. We continued to fight, and we found a way to win with nine seconds left.”
The visitors won four of the first five matches, three of them on pins and the other by decision. Both of the Plainsmen's nationally ranked junior college grapplers, No. 3 Sam Eckhart at 141 pounds and No. 4 Sebastian Robles at 157, were among those posting pins.
The Eagles' No. 5-ranked 149-pounder, Chase Clasen, interrupted NJC’s success string with a strong performance, going up 10-1 before ending the match with a first period pin.
CSC’s second victory was an 8-0 major decision at 165 pounds by junior Tate Allison of Moorcroft, Wyo., who was urged on by a sizable cheering section from his hometown. As the final team score indicates, Allison’s bonus point was important.
The 174-pound bout was the closest of the afternoon. It saw NJC’s Dillon Thomas edge Matt Hebel 4-3 with the help of exactly one minute of riding time for the winning point.
The Eagles’ winning rally was begun by 184-pounder Heber Shepherd, who managed takedowns in both the first and third periods and nearfall points in the second frame for a 9-3 verdict.
Wade French, who was the National Junior College 197-pound champion last season while attending Western Wyoming College at Rock Springs, put the Eagles in position to win the dual by pinning his NJC foe late in the first period, closing the deficit to 24-19.
That set the stage for the match’s dramatic ending. Taylor, a senior from Curtis, Neb., could win it with a pin. That’s exactly what happened, but not any too soon.
As the clock wound down, Taylor took a leg shot at the edge of the mat. The Plainsmen’s Oscar Soto attempted an evasive roll.
Taylor, dragging his toes inside the circle, caught his opponent upside-down on the mat apron and locked down the pin with just nine seconds left on the clock.
The Eagles will wrap up the first semester this weekend at the highly-competitive Midwest Classic hosted by the University of Indianapolis.
The results:
125--Cian Apple, NJC, pinned Clayton Eagle, 2:20; 133--Quintel Fuchs, NJC, dec. Brandon Kile, 6-2; 141--
Sam Eckhart, NJC, pinned Chance Karst, 4:15; 149--Chase Clasen, CSC, pinned Maverick Keigher, 2:29; 157--Sebastian Robles, NJC, pinned Steven Lahnert, 5:59.
165--Tate Allison, CSC, major dec. Josh Betts, 8-0; 174--Dillon Thomas, NJC, dec. Matt Hebel, 4-3; 184--Heber Shepherd, CSC, dec. Hayden Wempen, 9-3; 197--Wade French, CSC, pinned Logan Malouff, 2:50; Hwt.--Rulon Taylor, CSC, pinned Oscar Soto, 6:51.