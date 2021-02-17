Eagles’ wrestling season both longest, shortest on record

This has been both the longest and the shortest season for the Chadron State College wrestling team since the Eagles began competing in the sport in the late 1950s.

Coach Brett Hunter said the Eagles have had more practices, nearly 100, including the first one on October 10, compared to about 76 most seasons. But the team has competed only seven times, all in duals, compared to 18 of them in 2019-20. And, the Eagles have not entered any open tournaments because nationwide they were a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected every sport and every other segment of society the past year.

“It’s been a really challenging year,” Hunter said. “Much different than usual, but we’ve kept on track and are happy we’ve been able to compete as much as we have. Now we’re getting ready for the Super Regional and hopefully will have some national qualifiers.”

The Super Regional 6 Championships will be Saturday, February 27 at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Regionals provide the lone opportunity to qualify for nationals, and it’s going to be more difficult than ever to make that happen this year. More about that later.