Early leaders hang on to win three-man scramble

The father and son duo of Dean and Rich Patton of Pine Ridge and George Viher of Rushville shot a tourney-best of 60 on Saturday and then posted a 66 on Sunday to hang on to the lead and win Championship Flight at the Ridgeview Country Club’s Three-Man Scramble last weekend.

After being among the leaders in the scramble a couple of other years, including last year when they finished third, it was the first time the Pattons and Viher have won the event. Two eagles on Saturday gave them the edge they never gave up. The fact they had no bogeys, also was a big help, they noted

Strong breezes were a factor much of Sunday. Darkness also became an issue for the winners and the two teams that joined them as the final threesome to complete Sunday’s 18 holes. It was 8:15 p.m. when the scramble finally ended and the numerous spectators who gathered to watch the finals could see no more the silhouettes against the western sky when the final putts were attempted.

Neither of the other teams who played with the Pattons and Viher on Sunday could keep pace with them. After firing a 61 on Saturday, last year’s winners, Darren Drabbels, Brad Gates and Derek Ginn, were just one stroke behind the winners entering Sunday’s action, but shot an uncharacteristically high 68 on Sunday.