Early leaders hang on to win three-man scramble

The father and son duo of Dean and Rich Patton of Pine Ridge and George Viher of Rushville shot a tourney-best of 60 on Saturday and then posted a 66 on Sunday to hang on to the lead and win Championship Flight at the Ridgeview Country Club’s Three-Man Scramble last weekend.
After being among the leaders in the scramble a couple of other years, including last year when they finished third, it was the first time the Pattons and Viher have won the event. Two eagles on Saturday gave them the edge they never gave up. The fact they had no bogeys, also was a big help, they noted
Strong breezes were a factor much of Sunday. Darkness also became an issue for the winners and the two teams that joined them as the final threesome to complete Sunday’s 18 holes. It was 8:15 p.m. when the scramble finally ended and the numerous spectators who gathered to watch the finals could see no more the silhouettes against the western sky when the final putts were attempted.
Neither of the other teams who played with the Pattons and Viher on Sunday could keep pace with them. After firing a 61 on Saturday, last year’s winners, Darren Drabbels, Brad Gates and Derek Ginn, were just one stroke behind the winners entering Sunday’s action, but shot an uncharacteristically high 68 on Sunday.
The third trio in the final group was made up of Willie Hoffman, Joel Nelson and Riley Northrup, who said they played “really well” on Saturday when they shot a 62, but admittedly struggled the next day, finishing with a 71.
That opened the way for Tom and Scott Simons and Matt Watson, who teamed up to win the Three-Man Scramble in 2015, 2016 and 2018, to move into second place with back-to-back rounds of 64. Third place in the Championship Flight went Jody Birdhead, Jay Jacobs and Will Spotted Eagle, who shot a 64 on Saturday and a 65 on Sunday. Their 129 total was the same as Drabbels, Gates and Ginn posted, but the former trio won the scorecard playoff.
For the second year in a row, the First Flight was won by Neil and Ephriam Brafford and Karl Witt with rounds of 68 and 63 for a 131, two strokes better than their 2020 total and two strokes ahead of Jordan Haas, Beau Miskimins and John Ritzen this year.
The Second Flight was won by brothers Casey and Justin Downs and AJ Grand with rounds of 71 and 72 for a 143, one shot better than Mitch Barry, Jay Eliason and Phil Jensen, who carded pair of 72s.
The scramble drew 39 teams, several more than usual.
Championship Flight—1, Dean and Rich Patton and George Viher, 60-66, 126; 2, Tom and Scott Simons and Matt Watson, 64-64, 122; 3, Jody Birdhead, Jay Jacobs and Will Spotted Eagle, 64-65, 129; 4, Darren Drabbles, Brad Gates and Derek Ginn, 61-68, 129; 5, Jon Daniels and Kourt and Hunter Hageman, 64-67, 131; 6, Willie Hoffman, Joel Nelson and Riley Northrup, 62-71, 133; 7, James Gooder, Brady Roes and Nick Stetson, 65-68, 133; 8, Bob and Ryan Osmotherly and Jordan Raben, 66-67, 133.
First Flight—1, Neil and Ephriam Brafford and Karl Witt, 68-63, 131; 2, Jordan Haas, Beau Miskimins and John Ritzen, 69-64, 133; 3, Cody Campbell, Jeremy Dean and Connor Weingart, 68-67, 135; 4, Casey Danielson, Rick Hickstein and Tyler Westlake, 68-69, 137; 5, Dan Dean and Fay and Forrest Hughes, 70-68, 138; 6, Steve Behrends, Don Dotson and Shawn Reitz, 70-68, 138; 7, Scott Gooder, John Fisher and Jay Masek, 69-74, 143; 8, Justin Bach, Pete Kruse and Troy Palser, 70-74, 144; 9, Jim Collins, Jimmy Essay and Dave Feddersen, 70-74, 144.
Second Flight—1, Casey and Justin Downs and A.J. Grant, 71-72; 2, Mitch Barry, Jay Eliason and Phil Jensen, 72-72, 144; 3, Ed, Mark and Matt Pelton, 71-75, 146; 4, Gary Rein, John Tausen and Larry Teahon, 73-74, 147; 5, Cory and Mike Olson and Jason Sommerville, 74-73, 147; 6, Tim Buskirk, Curt Landreth and Chad Morsett, 73-75, 148; 7, Trace Armstrong, Brenton Bauerkemper and Mike Harris, 74-74, 148; 8, Addison Margrave, Justin Misegadis and Joe Wild, 75-74, 149; 9, Randy Burk and friends, 74-76, 150; 10, Brandon Girard and Jeff and Trace Strotheide, 75-75, 150; 11, Herb Red Cloud, Steve Sandberg and Les Tlustos, 71-81, 152; 12, Eli and Jay Goff and Tony Witte, 71-84, 155.
Third Flight—1, Tucker Knode, Robert Lemmon and Trevor Morava, 76-71, 147; 2, Orlando and Tony Cordova and Todd Price, 77-72, 149; 3, Eddie and Grant Buettner and Brandon Sanders, 76-77, 153; 4, Jim Hudson, Lee Muma and Corey Pourier, 77-77- 154; 5, Mike and Curt Bartels and Charlie Littrel, 77-82, 159; 6, Chance Barnes, Bernie Girard and Mitch McAdow, 79-80, 159; 7, Chip Hartman, Dane Rasmussen and Taylor Wild, 83-80, 163; 8, Brewer, Cueves, Weibel, 85-84, 169; 9, Pat Edwards and Dustin and RJ Motz, 96-87, 183.