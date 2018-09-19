A fumble on the opening drive, a bad snap, and a blocked punt, all in the first half, put the Chadron Cardinals on a short field too often, too early, and helped Broken Bow to 28-8 victory during their trip to Chadron Friday evening.
The Cardinals, now 1-3 this season, continue to have difficulty with early game mistakes and turnovers.
“The very first drive looked good,” Cardinals’ Head Coach Mike Lecher says, “then we turned the ball over with a fumble. Then we gave them the ball when our punter had to go down on a bad snap, and we get a punt blocked. We defended short field position a lot.”
Following Broken Bow’s first scoring drive, an 80 yard effort capped by a 22 yard scamper into the end zone by Indians senior Cole Ulmer, the Cardinals were forced to punt from within their own 20 in the waning minutes of the first quarter.
A punt that would have otherwise put Broken Bow on the other side of the 50-yard line never occurred, however, as a low snap forced Chadron punter Clark Reisen to reach downward, and in the process of securing the ball, Reisen’s knee touched the ground, leading to a turnover on downs at the Chadron 15-yard line.
Four plays later Broken Bow’s Frazier Kaelin scored from eight-yards out to make it 14-0.
With just over four minutes remaining Indian’s quarterback Grayson Garey connected with receiver Hunter Hoscheit on a nearly 50-yard pass, setting up another rushing touchdown three plays later giving the Indians a 21-0 lead.
The Indians would threaten one last time before the end of the half when Chadron quarterback Trevor Berry was intercepted by Broken Bow’s Patrick Powers to set up an eventful final drive of the half that Broken Bow extended with a fake punt, and drove to the Chadron 5-yard line before the Cardinals defense got a fourth down stop.
The halftime break served Chadron well as they came out looking much more focused and managed their only score of the game during their first drive of the third quarter, on a 3-yard run by Jake Lemmon and a two point conversion to bring the game to 21-8.
Broken Bow would score just once in the second half with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“In the second half, in theory, we won 8-7, and the reason is we executed better,” Coach Lecher says.
A small victory in a game the Cardinals would like to soon forget.
Three losses early in the season puts Chadron in a tough position going forward, but the team has not yet played a district opponent, although they’ll get their first taste of district play this coming week against Sidney.
In the post-game huddle, Coach Lecher stressed to his players that they have a chance to revive their season hopes against their district opponents in upcoming games, but will need to better their execution if they expect to do so.
The game against the Red Raiders, this Friday, will be played in Sidney, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The team’s next four opponents, including Sidney, are all district foes.