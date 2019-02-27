Eight records were broken and the Adams State women and the Colorado Western men won the team titles at the RMAC Indoor Championships last weekend in Alamosa, Colo.
The host Adams State women won seven of the 17 events while scoring 157 points. Colorado-Colorado Springs was the runner-up with 125 points.
Western State won just two men’s events, but tallied 131 points to slip past defending champion Colorado Mines, which scored 121.5 points.
There were two double winners in the women’s action. Adams State’s Candace Thomas won the 60 meters and the long jump and UCCS’s Skylyn Webb ran away with both the 400 and 800 meters.
However, the Outstanding Female Athlete Award went to Kaija Crowe of UCCS. She won the pentathlon and was second in both the long and high jumps, going 19-5 ½ and 5-5, the same as the high jump winner had cleared. For good measure, Crowe also was seventh in the high hurdles.
Some observers probably thought an Adams State coed won both the mile and 3000. However, identical twins Roisin and Eilish Flanagan won those races, respectively. Roisin also was the runner-up in the 3000 and both ran on the winning distance medley relay team.
In the fall of 2017 when Chadron State hosted the RMAC Cross Country championships, Elilish was first and Roisin was second.
The Men’s Outstanding Athlete Award went to Derek Valdez of Colorado Springs. He won the high jump by clearing 7-1 ½ and was second to Chadron State’s Isaac Grimes in the long jump with a leap of 23-6, some 16 inches shy of Grimes’ winning mark.
Women set four records. Two of them were by Adams State’s Thomas. She lowered the 60 dash record to 7.18 seconds while winning that race and posted the 200-meter mark of 23.63 in the preliminaries, but did not run the finals of that race.
Webb set the 400 meter record of 54.65 seconds and South Dakota Mines sophomore Erica Keeble, a native of Rapid City, set the pole vault record by clearing 12-11 ½.
Ironically, New Mexico Highlands scored just 22 points, but two Cowgirls won events to account for 20 of those points. Annie Kopel repeated as the triple jump winner by going 40-7 ¾ and freshman Serena Canagan won the high jump at 5-5.
In the men’s side, Ian Kerr of Adams State broke the men’s 200-meter record twice--once in the preliminaries in 21.54 seconds and again in the finals in 21.40 seconds. The old mark of 21.64 belonging to Mike Applehans of Fort Hays State had endured since 2004.
The other men’s records were set by CSU-Pueblo’s 4x400 relay team and two Colorado Mesa athletes, now coached by former CSC mentor Brad Gamble. Nolan Ellis went 16-10 ¾ to repeat as the pole vault champion and Spencer Jahr tallied 5,190 points to win the heptathlon. However, Jahr’s score is 266 points shy of the Gamble’s total when won the National Meet heptathlon in 2011 while competing for the Eagles.