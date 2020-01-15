Eleven Chadron Sharks compete at Deadwood

The Chadron Sharks swim team participated in the 2020 Deadwood Swimming Invitational on Jan. 3, 4, and 5. The Chadron swimmers, whose ages range from 5-16, swam between two and eight events apiece. Each swimmer achieved several personal bests. Events included butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle, individual medley, and four separate relays.

The Chadron Sharks express their appreciation Dawes County Travel Board and all those who helped secure a $25,000 grant from the board. The grant will go toward starting blocks and a timing system for the Chadron Aquatics Center. Once installed the Sharks will be able to host sanctioned swim meets at the Aquatic Center.

The Chadron Sharks mostly compete in South Dakota but are actually under the Wyoming Swimming Inc. which also includes Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Dawes, Box Butte, Morrill, Cheyenne, Sheridan, Garden, and Deuel counties here in Nebraska. Barb McCartney has coached the Chadron Sharks for thirty years, long enough to see the swim team switch from Nebraska to the Wyoming Swimming Inc. in the 1990’s.

The Sharks have multiple events upcoming, starting with a swim meet in Spearfish, SD on Jan. 25.

