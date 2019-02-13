The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference basketball all-academic releases were announced on Thursday, and 11 Chadron State College basketball players, including eight from the women's team and three from the men's team, were listed on the league's academic honor rolls.
The honor roll members are those who are in at least the second year at their current school, and who carry a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30.
The men's honorees are Jaisean Jackson of Denver, Jacob Jefferson of Buckeye, Arizona, and Jordan Mills of Alliance, Nebraska.
On the women's team, the eight on honor roll are Mickenzie Brennan of Ellsworth, Nebraska, Rachel Henkle of Newcastle, Wyoming, Bailey Brooks of Douglas, Wyoming, Savannah Weidauer of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Jessica Harvey of Morrill, Nebraska, Taryn Foxen of Aurora, Colorado, Jessica Lovitt of Mullen, Nebraska, and Brittny McCully, also of Mullen.
The CSC women had the highest team GPA last fall of any sport program in the athletics department, with a 3.69 average. The men checked in at 3.06 and one-third of the team was over 3.5 for the semester.