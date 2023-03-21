There wasn’t just one surprise announcement pertaining to the coaching ranks at Chadron High School last week when word spread that Mike Sandstrom would take over as the primary football coach and long-time head mentor Mike Lecher would become an assistant.

About the same time, Eric Calkins resigned as the girls’ head basketball coach after he’d filled the position the last two seasons.

Here’s his response when he was asked about the decision:

“It is time to step away (for good this time) and only be a fan. I am done coaching basketball and ready to move on to other opportunities. I appreciate all the coaching opportunities that Chadron Public Schools have provided me. My first basketball coaching job was in Chadron in 2000 coaching middle school boys’ basketball. I also have been the head cross country coach, head boys’ basketball coach, head girls’ coach and an assistant track coach for most of my career at Chadron.”

He also was the assistant coach for the Cardinals’ boys during their terrific run from 2007-10, when they had a three-year record of 72-8 and placed fourth, second and second at the state tournament.

In his recent memo, Calkins added, (The team) “has some pieces coming back next year. The JV team was 13-2 and the freshmen were the best freshman team in the Panhandle.”

The Chadron girls were 13-10 in 2021-22, when they won the Class C1-12 district title and 10-14 this year, while playing a tough schedule. As reported in last week’s season wrap-up story in the Record, Calkins noted 10 of his team’s losses this winter were to quintets that finished with a combined 119-10 regular season record.

Was Calkins disappointed that his teams didn’t win more games? Probably. At least twice in 2021-22, freshmen dropped their big games on the Cardinals.

Early that season, Gering’s Gabby Moreno, whose only notation in the scorebook for the previous game was two missed free throws and four fouls, tallied 21 points against the Cards in the Middle School Gym during a 48-30 win nine days after Chadron had defeated the Bulldogs 63-30 in the season opener.

Then in the Subdistrict Playoff Game at the end of the season, Hershey visited Chadron and Alex Beveridge, who was averaging 13 points a game, sank 10 of her 20 field goal shots, including five 3-pointers, while pouring in 28 points during the Panthers’ 56-41 win.

But that season, the Cards also won Sidney 60-58 on the Lady Raiders’ court after the opponents had won 50-32 during the Western Conference Tournament to launch the schedule.

The Lady Cards often played them close. They won four games and lost three by five or fewer points or in overtime a year ago. This year, they won three and lost five by five points or in OT.

No matter. Everyone knows Eric Calkins wants what’s best for the Cardinals. He’s a Chadron High guy all the way. He graduated from the school in 1996 after starting on the basketball team a couple of years, was the school’s first cross-country runner to win a district championship and remains the only male to win four medals at the state cross country meet, topped by diving across the finish line as a senior to place fourth.

He also knows basketball as well as anyone and worked hard to make everything click. He arranged for other teams to come to Chadron for scrimmages during the summer, took his crew to Scottsbluff for weekly matchups and arranged for the gym to be open a couple of hours each weekday morning so basketball players could refine their game.

He’ll be rooting for his successor to succeed big time.

The original announcement about Calkins’ decision also said CJ Bach, the girls’ main assistant the past two years, is vacating that position. Not so fast. Barry said he’s trying to persuade Bach to remain involved in helping coach basketball. So far, Bach, who also coaches both CHS golf teams, hasn’t said no.

But, the search for a new head coach is underway.