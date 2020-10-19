Errors bring down Cardinals against Sidney

The Sidney Red Raiders swept the Cards last Tuesday in The Bird Cage. Though Chadron kept up with their opponents through most of the match, it was still Sidney that came out on top 3-0 — 25-22, 25-23 and 25-21.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she was “kind of bummed” about the loss, and said the girls just couldn’t get on a run when they need it and ended up with a lot of hitting errors.

The Cards did well in serve receptions in the first set, Hoffman said, but with their attacks it just seemed like their timing was off. The second and third sets saw more reception errors, she said, which can weigh heavily on those who don’t have much varsity experience.

Anika Burke again had a strong game, Hoffman said, noting that Sidney often set up on the senior because they know she’s the “go to” for Chadron. The coach had discussed using Burke as a decoy to throw off the Red Raiders, but noted when Burke did get the ball she did well.

Hoffman said the girls were in good spirits at practice this past week, having had the time to sleep on the loss and move on from it, and it showed as they went 4-0 at the tournament in Valentine last Saturday, taking down the host, Cozad, Ainsworth and Gordon Rushville.