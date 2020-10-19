Errors bring down Cardinals against Sidney

The Sidney Red Raiders swept the Cards last Tuesday in The Bird Cage. Though Chadron kept up with their opponents through most of the match, it was still Sidney that came out on top 3-0 — 25-22, 25-23 and 25-21.
Coach Blakelee Hoffman said she was “kind of bummed” about the loss, and said the girls just couldn’t get on a run when they need it and ended up with a lot of hitting errors.
The Cards did well in serve receptions in the first set, Hoffman said, but with their attacks it just seemed like their timing was off. The second and third sets saw more reception errors, she said, which can weigh heavily on those who don’t have much varsity experience.
Anika Burke again had a strong game, Hoffman said, noting that Sidney often set up on the senior because they know she’s the “go to” for Chadron. The coach had discussed using Burke as a decoy to throw off the Red Raiders, but noted when Burke did get the ball she did well.
Hoffman said the girls were in good spirits at practice this past week, having had the time to sleep on the loss and move on from it, and it showed as they went 4-0 at the tournament in Valentine last Saturday, taking down the host, Cozad, Ainsworth and Gordon Rushville.
For the most part the girls played well, Hoffman said, though there were some ups and downs. When playing against teams that haven’t won many matches, she noted, it’s hard to get up against them and the tendency is to play down to their level.
The Cardinals did well on their serves and serve receives across the four games, Hoffman said, noting Burke was consistent in all of the matches with some good hits and very few mistakes. Emma Cogdill also performed well, the coach noted, mixing up the hits and putting the ball where it needs to go, something she’s been discussing with the senior.
Scores from Chadron’s wins at the Saturday tourney are: 25-15 and 25-21 against Valentine; 25-13 and 25-9 against Cozad; 25-13 and 25-17 against Ainsworth; and 25-15 and 25-21 against Gordon-Rushville.
It’s on the road tournament play again for the Cardinals this week, as they head to Alliance Thursday and Saturday. Matches weren’t set as of Monday, but the tourney will also see Gering, Alliance, Sidney and Gordon-Rushville. Hoffman’s hopeful the Cards will keep their consistency over the past few weeks and play well both days.
