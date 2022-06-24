Everything shaping up for Crawford Rodeo

Everything is shaping up for the Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo that will take place Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4, according to Brooke Bass, president of the rodeo board for approximately 20 years.

“Things are going to happen just like always,” Bass said. “That means there’ll be a youth rodeo, the main rodeo, the parade, the fireworks, along with a lot of other things. It’s all going to happen just like usual.”

“Just like always” cannot include 2000, when the COVID pandemic caused many rodeos, including Crawford’s, as well lots of other athletic events, to be cancelled. But the Old West Trail extravaganza was back on track last year and drew large and appreciative crowds.

The Junior Rodeo will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1 with barrel racing, pole bending, goat tail tying, goat tying and breakaway roping among the events.

The Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the only one in Nebraska during the Fourth of July, will be at 8 p.m. on both Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4. Slack will follow the Sunday performance and the fireworks display will follow the bullriding Monday night.

Bass said he has no information about the number of cowboys and cowgirls who will be competing because the PRCA handle the entries. However, he said from what he’s been told “cowboys are still traveling despite the high gas prices.”

Bass added that the announcer, clown and stock contractor who have been involved for most of this century will be on the job again.

Tickets for the rodeo are available in Chadron at the Chamber of Commerce Office and GMC of Chadron, which also is a Dodge dealer. Dodge is a Pro Rodeo sponsor nationwide.

The tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for youths. Children five and under are admitted free of charge.

