Ex-Cardinal still a fan 70 years after he competed high school

“When we were dating, there were four ‘nevers’ LeMay said she didn’t want to have happen,” Britain remembers. “She didn’t want to marry a farmer, she didn’t want to live in a small town, she didn’t want to be a teacher and she didn’t want to be pregnant in the summer.

“Well, they all happened,” he noted. “Even the last one, because both of our daughters were born in August. But, bless her heart, in her later years she said she wouldn’t change a thing. She was a great lady and a great wife, mother and teacher.”

A native of Mitchell, S.D., LeMay died Nov. 13, 2013 of a heart attack. She was an outstanding flute and piccolo player and was a charter member of the Bordeaux Community Band founded by Carola Winkle at Chadron State College and played in the band 19 years. Brit nearly always accompanied her to the Tuesday night practice sessions.

The first of Brit’s forebearers to arrive in southwestern South Dakota were his maternal grandparents, Nathaniel and Sophia Dryden, who came from Wisconsin in 1886, homesteaded 10 miles west of Oelrichs and became a prominent family in the area.

His grandparents Britain brought their growing family from Missouri in 1916, but most of them didn’t stick around too long. An exception was Brit’s father Ollie, one of 13 kids in the family.