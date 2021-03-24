Ex-Cardinals coach dies

A Chadron State College graduate and a former teacher and coach at Chadron High School, Jerald “Jerry” Ecklund, 83, died March 15 in Minneapolis.

He was born August 23, 1937 to Albin and Mary (Simmons) Ecklund at Sisseton, S.D. He graduated from Chadron State in 1961 after lettering in both football and basketball. He initially taught and coached at Hemingford, then was at Chadron High, serving four years as the head boys’ basketball coach.

Ecklund took his first Chadron High team to the state tournament and resigned at the end of the 1971-72 season after the Cardinals had a 15-6 record. His final record with the Cards was 56-31.

He later taught and coached at Redfield, S.D., and also was a principal at Bagley and Crosby-Ironton in Minnesota before retiring after 36 years as an educator. He also served as a fishing guide.

The family home was on a lake near Crosby

His wife, the former Jeanne Planansky of Hemingford, also is a 1961 CSC graduate. Other survivors include three daughters and their husbands and one granddaughter. He was preceded in death by a daughter and a brother, Jack, a prominent college basketball coach.

A memorial gathering was at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby on Sunday, March 21.

