Ex-Chadron High football all-stater died this fall

Floyd Coleman’s obituary in the Chadron Record this fall said he played football while attending Chadron High School, but it did not mention that he had earned all-state honors or his teammates voted him the Cardinals’ top player when he was a senior in the fall of 1953.

Since only 29 of the hundreds of Cardinals’ football players through the years have been tabbed full-fledged all-staters, it seems he deserves some additional attention even if it’s been 67 years since he received the honors.

Coleman, who was about 5-10, 160 pounds and played guard on both offense and defense in high school, also earned a letter on the 1954 Chadron State College football team, but apparently did not play for the Eagles again. However, he graduated from CSC in May 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Education Degree while majoring in math and physical education.

It’s known that Coleman then taught and coached at North Platte and Culbertson, Neb., and Thornridge High School at Dolton, Ill., but learning much more about him proved difficult.

Even those who were his high school football teammates say they know almost nothing about Floyd’s life after he left Chadron and seldom saw him after he retired from teaching and returned to Chadron something like 20 years ago.