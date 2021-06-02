Ex-CSC All-American dies in Denver

One of Chadron State College’s all-time outstanding football players, Mike Parks, died on Monday, May 24 in a Denver-area hospital. He also had an exceptional 35-year career with the U.S. Forest Service after working at the Pine Ridge Job Corps Center while he was in college. He was 71 years old. Family members said he passed away a few days after suffering a heart attack.

A native of Compton, Calif., Parks followed his older brother, Ken, to play football at Chadron State. Ken arrived in 1966 and was a four-year starter at fullback. Mike came in 1968 and, according to a special feature summarizing his career printed in the CSC media guide, “started every game during his four years at CSC and never missed a minute of playing time because of injuries.”

At the end of the season his senior season in 1971, he became the Eagles’ first All-American football player since Tom Blundell of Chadron in 1958. He also was named to the Nebraska College Conference and NAIA District 11 all-star teams in both 1970 and ’71. In addition, Parks was placed on the Nebraska State College all-star teams selected by both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal his junior and senior seasons.