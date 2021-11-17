Ex-CSC all-conference tackle dies

A standout member of Chadron State College’s undefeated football team in 1958, John M. McLane, died on Nov. 8 in Kearney at age 83. His memorial service took place Monday, Nov. 15 at the First Lutheran Church in Kearney.

McLane was a first-team all-conference tackle for the Eagles that were coached by Bill Baker, went 8-0 and won all their games except the first one by three or more touchdowns in ’58.

He also earned all-conference and was a co-captain of the1959 team that had 6-2 record and was a captain again in 1960.

He was inducted into the Chadron State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985 and remained a staunch CSC booster the remainder of his life.

A native of Cambridge, McLane earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Chadron State. He initially taught and coached at Oshkosh, Pierce, Morrill and Mitchell before owning a sporting goods business in Scottsbluff from 1969 to 1983.

During that time, he was on the board of directors of West Nebraska All-Star Sports based in Scottsbluff and in 1978 served as president of the organization that annually sponsors East-West all-star football and volleyball contests.

McLane later was the vice president and president of the Bank of Keystone near Ogallala, then recertified his administrative education degree at Colorado State University. He served as principal at Sidney High School four years in the early 1990s and served as superintendent of schools at Wilcox 1994-1998, Ainsworth 1998-2004, Alliance 2007-2009 and Central City 2013-2014.

Survivors include his wife, LaVon, sons Jeff, Greg and Andy, stepchildren Rebecca and Kent (Amanda), sister Marilyn (Phil) and nine grandchildren.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0