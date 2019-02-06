Former Chadron State College cowboy Clayton Van Aken and his partner, Cullen Teller, won the team roping at the recent Rapid City Winter Stock Show and Rodeo with a 4.1-second run. Their quick work was worth $5,241 apiece.
A native of California, Van Aken was the tie down roping champion and placed third as the team roping header in the Central Rocky Mountain Region during the 2015-16 season when he was attending Chadron State. The CSC cowboys won the regional team title that year.
Riley Pruitt of Gering also placed high at Rapid City, finishing third in tie down roping in 8.8 seconds. His payoff totaled $3,469.