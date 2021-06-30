Ex-CSC long jumpers 4th, 5th at Olympic Trials

The two former Chadron State College track and field standouts finished fourth and fifth in the long jump at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday.

Damarcus Simpson, the Georgia native who competed for the Eagles in 2015 and 2016, placed fourth with a best of 8.26 meters, or 26-10 ½, and Isaac Grimes, a Californian who was a CSC standout in 2018 and 2019, was fifth at 8.19 meters, or 26-6 ½.

The top three long jumpers at the trials will represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in late July. They are JuVaughn Harrison of Louisiana State, who went 8.47 meters (27-9 ½); Marquis Dendy, former University of Florida star who jumped 8.38 meters (27-6); and Steffin McCarter of the University of Texas, who hit 8.26 meters (27-1 ½).

It’s the second time Simpson and Grimes have competed against one another in the long jump. In 2019 at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Simpson placed eighth by jumping 25-10 and Grimes was ninth, three-fourths of an inch behind Simpson.

Both Simpson and Grimes had jumped from eight to 10 inches farther while competing at CSC than they did at the 2019 Outdoor Championships.