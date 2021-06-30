Ex-CSC long jumpers 4th, 5th at Olympic Trials

The two former Chadron State College track and field standouts finished fourth and fifth in the long jump at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday.
Damarcus Simpson, the Georgia native who competed for the Eagles in 2015 and 2016, placed fourth with a best of 8.26 meters, or 26-10 ½, and Isaac Grimes, a Californian who was a CSC standout in 2018 and 2019, was fifth at 8.19 meters, or 26-6 ½.
The top three long jumpers at the trials will represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in late July. They are JuVaughn Harrison of Louisiana State, who went 8.47 meters (27-9 ½); Marquis Dendy, former University of Florida star who jumped 8.38 meters (27-6); and Steffin McCarter of the University of Texas, who hit 8.26 meters (27-1 ½).
It’s the second time Simpson and Grimes have competed against one another in the long jump. In 2019 at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Simpson placed eighth by jumping 25-10 and Grimes was ninth, three-fourths of an inch behind Simpson.
Both Simpson and Grimes had jumped from eight to 10 inches farther while competing at CSC than they did at the 2019 Outdoor Championships.
Simpson owns Chadron State’s outdoor long jump record of 26-7 ¾, his mark when he placed eighth at the 2016 Olympic Trials, the last time he represented CSC before completing his transfer to University of Oregon that summer. He had won his second NCAA II National Outdoor Meet long jump championship in June of that year by going 26-4 ½, the CSC record at the time.
Simpson graduated from Oregon in 2018 after winning the PAC-12 long jump championships in both 2017 and 2018.
Grimes has the second longest long jump in CSC annals of 26-6 ¼, when was second at the 2019 DII Outdoor Meet, just prior to transferring to Florida State.
Grimes, who has one more year of outdoor eligibility at Florida State since the 2020 outdoor season was cancelled because of the coronavirus, has the Eagles’ indoor long jump record of 26-1, two inches farther than Simpson’s best in 2016.
Chadron State continues to do well in the long jump. This past season, the Eagles’ Naishaun Jernigan won the RMAC outdoor long jump championship by going 25-7 ¼ and was third at the national meet at 25-1 ¼. He has three years of outdoor eligibility remaining.