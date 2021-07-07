Ex-Eagle Randy Jarzynka nearing 100,000-mile milestone

Sometime in the late fall before the pumpkins frost, non-stop distance runner Randy Jarzynka will hit a milestone. He’ll have accumulated 100,000 miles while running mostly along roads and highways in order to keep in shape to compete primarily in 10 kilometer “road races” that long ago became his passion. He’s also run 40 marathons, including one that made him an All-American at Chadron State College.
A loyal CSC alumnus and a “many-time” participant in the Colter Run during Chadron’s Fur Trade Days, Jarzynka is returning for the 41st race on Saturday. Everyone has to admire his persistence.
As of July 1, he had accumulated about 99,400 miles. Now 62, his stack of mileage log books is more than 8 inches high. He began keeping track of the miles in 1974 when he was a high school sophomore.
“I was too skinny for football so I turned to running,” said Jarzynka who has lived all his life except for his 4 ½ years at Chadron State in and around Cairo, Neb., a town of 900 that is 15 miles from Grand Island. The workouts that continue to be an almost daily routine, plus the countless races he’s run, are logged, a ritual that has continued 47 years.
He had graduated from high school in 1977 and didn’t enroll at Chadron State until January 1981, but when he arrived he was in good shape. Then he stepped up the pace.
He competed in both track and cross country at CSC, where his volume peaked at around 120 miles a week. Jarzynka’s coach, Bill Taraschke, who passed away in his native Ohio in April, was the architect of his regimen.
“He was tough, his workouts discouraged some athletes from sticking it out. They would look at the workout and walk away,” Jarzynka related.
Jarzynka recalls that one of those years he ran 4,001 miles, the most in his career. That number is now about 1,500 annually, he said. Most days when the weather is good, he tries to cover five or six miles in the evenings.
He remembers a lot about his first Colter Run in July 1982. It was a 10-mile jaunt southeast of Chadron in the Bordeaux Creek area. The evening prior to the race, Jarzynka recalls going with Taraschke and laying sheets of plywood over five or six autogates so the runners wouldn’t have to jump them or tiptoe over them.
Jarzynka was in peak shape and thought he had a good chance of winning. However, Gene McGivern, the sports editor of the Alliance Times-Herald and a three-time captain of the Iowa State cross country team, showed up just before the start and won it in 57 minutes and 57 seconds. Jarzynka was second in 59:23.
The next year, the race was shortened to 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, and run on the streets and roads in and around Chadron. The starting point was on 10th Street near Memorial Hall from 1983 until 1989, when it was moved to 12th Street near the Armstrong Building to lessen the congestion prior to the Fur Trade Days parade.
Jarzynka tied for first with another exceptional “road racer,” Morrill native Juan Carrizales, in 1984, and was the overall winner in 1986, 1992, 1994 and 1997. He also finished among the top five numerous other times, including 2017, the last time he came to Chadron for the race.
Marathons were his strength early in his career. Jarzynka won the NAIA District 11 (Nebraska colleges) marathon championships in both 1981 and 1982. He then placed sixth in the event in Houston in the spring of 1981, just a few months after he’d enrolled at CSC. His time of 2 hours, 38 minutes, earned All-American honors, the achievement he most values as he reflects on his career.
He even remembers what he ate following the race. Taraschke told him he could have the meal of his choice.
“I had shrimp in Galveston,” he volunteered.
CSC’s only previous track and field All-Americans were the members of the Eagles’ third-place 880-meter relay team at the NAIA National Meet in 1959.
While he didn’t place at the national meet again, Jarzynka finished second twice and third once in the 10,000 meters at district meets and owned the school record of 32:58.1 in the 10,000 for 21 years until Clint Reading broke it in 2003. It’s still sixth best all-time among the Eagles.
Jarzynka relates that it wasn’t easy for a distance runner to train in the winters when the streets and sidewalks were icy during his time at CSC before the Nelson Physical Activity Center opened in 1986.
“The best thing we did if we couldn’t go outside was run in Edna Work Hall (the women’s dormitory),” he said. “We’d run in the halls, go either up or down the stairs to the next level, and run that hall. I also ran around the edges of the Armstrong Gymnasium, maybe a 100 times during a workout.”
It’s easy for him to recall his biggest disappointment as a college athlete. It occurred at the end of the cross country season in the fall of 1984, his senior year. He had qualified for nationals each of the previous three years and was among the favorites to win the District 11 title.
Ann Smith was the CSC cross country coach after Taraschke had returned to Ohio. She persuaded the district coaches to let the Eagles host the meet, which took place at Ridgeview Country Club.
The weather was chilly, but manageable even during the women’s 3-mile race that preceded the men’s 5-mile jaunt. That’s when it started to snow, with big, fluffy flakes. They didn’t stop. Jarzynka wore glasses, which soon became covered with snow, steam and even ice, he remembers.
The longer he ran, the worse it got. After a while, all he could do was follow the runner ahead of him. Even then, he was unsure of his footing and eventually realized he could no longer qualify for nationals, and, for his own safety, didn’t quite finish the race.
Early the following week, he said the experience was one of the five worse of his life. He was almost 28 at the time.
By then, he’d already run 21,000 miles in about 14 years. Now nearly 80,000 miles later, he’s still running. He was inducted into the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, and in mid-2008, when a booklet on the hall of fame members was written, he said he’d accumulated more than 77,000 miles. Now he estimates he’ll reach six figures about Halloween.
Jarzynka said he doesn’t know if anyone else in Nebraska has covered that many miles. At one time, he was part of a 40,000-mile “club,” that had some charter members who were in their 80s, but noted he hasn’t heard anything about such a group for a long time.
“Some guys just run and don’t keep track of the miles,” he noted, but is glad he’s kept track.
He recalls another milestone. He ran his 40th marathon (26 miles, 385 yards) on his 40th birthday, but that was his last one. Since then he’s concentrated on 10K races, often running about a dozen of them a year.
He ran the Boston Marathon three times, and still has the shoes he wore at the first one. Most of his other marathons since college were run in the Midwest.
“I’ve been injury free most of the time, but just a bit slower now,” he said last week. He added that when the streets and roads are icy nowadays, he gets on his treadmill to stay in shape.
He also said returning to Chadron for the Coulter Run is always special for him. He’s looking forward to it again this weekend.