Ex-Eagle Randy Jarzynka nearing 100,000-mile milestone

Early the following week, he said the experience was one of the five worse of his life. He was almost 28 at the time.

By then, he’d already run 21,000 miles in about 14 years. Now nearly 80,000 miles later, he’s still running. He was inducted into the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, and in mid-2008, when a booklet on the hall of fame members was written, he said he’d accumulated more than 77,000 miles. Now he estimates he’ll reach six figures about Halloween.

Jarzynka said he doesn’t know if anyone else in Nebraska has covered that many miles. At one time, he was part of a 40,000-mile “club,” that had some charter members who were in their 80s, but noted he hasn’t heard anything about such a group for a long time.

“Some guys just run and don’t keep track of the miles,” he noted, but is glad he’s kept track.

He recalls another milestone. He ran his 40th marathon (26 miles, 385 yards) on his 40th birthday, but that was his last one. Since then he’s concentrated on 10K races, often running about a dozen of them a year.

He ran the Boston Marathon three times, and still has the shoes he wore at the first one. Most of his other marathons since college were run in the Midwest.