Experience, size among Cardinals’ assets this fall

With the four leading receivers returning, the Cards are likely to put the ball in the air often again. They are Seth Gaswick, who had 14 receptions for 337 yards; Dawson Dunbar, 18 for 257; Xander Provance, 11 for 230; and Michael Sorenson. 17 for 141.

Dunbar and Sorenson are seniors. Gaswick and Provance are juniors.

Provance missed about half of the 2020 season because of a shoulder injury. Having him available for the entire season would give the Cardinals a major boost on both sides of the ball, as all the coaches, players and fans are aware.

The Red Birds hope to have an improved ground game this fall. They totaled just 966 yards and averaged only 3.8 yards a carry while the foes rushed for 1,602 and nearly six yards a carry.

Besides being the busiest pass receiver, Dunbar was the Cardinals’ leading rusher with 95 carries for 441 yards, followed by Haag at fullback with 68 totes for 368. Dunbar also completed nine of 17 passes for 177 yards while providing the offense with some deception.

Defensively, the Cardinals must replace their three leading tacklers from a year ago. They include Haag, the team leader with 74 stops, and runner-up Daniel Wellnitz with 71, both linebackers, and end Aiden Vaughn with 62.