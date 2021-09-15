Explosive Cardinals topple Valentine 37-0

With lots of players contributing, the Chadron High football team improved its record to 3-0 by toppling the host Valentine Badgers 37-0 on Friday night.

Nearly everything went well for the Cardinals, who have outscored their first three opponents 107-7, but were told by Head Coach Mike Lecher that tougher challenges are coming their way.

Lecher warned that the home game Friday night against Gering will be a challenge even though the Bulldogs have struggled the past few years.

No doubt about it, the coach was pleased with the Cardinals’ relatively mistake-free and explosive offense and stout defense that limited Valentine to just four first downs.

The Cardinals had 379 total net yards, averaged nine yards on 31 rushing plays. Five of the touchdowns came on runs of between 21 and 27 yards. Twenty players were credited with participating in at least one tackle.

It took Chadron just five plays to score the first touchdown. The big ones were a 21-yard pass from Justus Alcorn to Xander Provance, a 19-yard winding run by Dawson Dunbar and a 27-yard jaunt to the end zone by Malachi Swallow.

It was Swallow’s first career touchdown and the first of three he scored versus the Badgers during a breakout performance.