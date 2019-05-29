The championship at the 25th annual Chadron State College Don Beebe Celebrity Golf Classic this past weekend went down to the final stroke, but the winning team was the same as it has been most of the past decade.
Tom Simons of Chadron, his sons Scott and Bret, along with Rob Stack, won the title for the eighth time in the past 10 years. But it was the first time their victory margin was a single stroke.
The tournament-winner was about a 10-foot putt that Scott Simons sank after each of his teammates had missed by the narrowest of margins. The winners carded a 64 on Saturday and shot a tourney-best 60 on Sunday for a 124 total.
If Scott’s putt hadn’t dropped, a playoff would have been needed to determine the champions. The overtime foes would have included Dan Johnson of Chadron, who has now played in 24 of the 25 Celebrity Classics, and watched the other one while he was recovering from surgery.
Dr. Dan’s teammates last weekend were his son Pete, his son-in-law Aaron Bertles and his wife’s nephew, Judd Norman. They shot a 63 on Saturday and a 62 on Sunday for a 125.
This was the first time that one stroke has decided the outcome during the eight years the Simons-Stack team has won the classic. Previously, their slimmest margin was two strokes in 2013. Three of their victories have been by seven strokes.
Third place in the Championship Flight went to John Ritzen, the Chadron State golf coach, his cousin Greg Trepka and two of Ritzen’s long-time friends, Chadron natives Beau Miskimins and Micah Smith.
The First Flight was won by former Chadron State athletes Austin Stephens, Zach Smith and Alex Ferdinand and Ferdinand’s friend, Jarrett Jensen, with a 136 total. Tye Pourier, Mitch Barry and Jason Sommerville, all of Chadron, and John Thayer of Lusk were second with a 138.
Craig Jersild, a long-time member of the CSC football coaching staff, and three Casper men, including former CSC offensive lineman Chase Olsen, placed third in the First Flight with a 139 total. Jersild also grilled the hamburgers that the golfers consumed at noon Saturday.
A quartet made up of CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long and Chadron natives Curt Bach, Matt Ritterbush and Zach Sandstrom won the Second Flight with a score of 148. A team comprised of ex-CSC wrestler Kevin Allison of Moorcroft, Wyo., and three more Wyoming golfers used a scorecard playoff to break a tie for second and third in the Second Flight after both quartets finished with 150 strokes.
Settling for third place were Chadron residents Randy Bauer, Steve Cleveland and Scott Ritzen along with Brad Smith, now of Tucson, Ariz. Smith helped found the classic a quarter century ago when he was the Eagles’ football coach and athletic director.
The classic, which was played under almost ideal weather and course conditions after a couple of inches of moisture had fallen earlier in the week, drew 112 golfers. Approximately 40 of them are former Chadron State athletes. A current Eagles’ athlete, Chadron native Alpine Hickstein, led her team that included her parents along with Rob Wahlstrom, to a tie for fourth place in the Championship Flight with a 130 score.
The classic results by flights follow:
Championship Flight--1, Tom Simons and Rob Stack, Chadron, Scott Simons, Gillette, and Bret Simons, Rapid City, 64-60, 124; 2, Dan and Pete Johnson, Chadron; Judd Norman, Billings, Mont., and Aaron Bertles, Lincoln, 63-62, 125; 3, John Ritzen and Beau Miskimins, Chadron, Micah Smith, Mayville, N.D., and Greg Trepka, Parker, Colo., 63-66, 129; 4-5, Cory Olson and Jordan Raben, Chadron, Mike Olson, Martin, S.D., and Bob Osmotherly, Crawford, 62-68, 130, and Rick, Misty and Alpine Hickstein and Rob Wahlstrom, Chadron, 64-66, 130; 6-7, Trevor Berry, Mike Lecher, Logan Masters and Matt Watson, Chadron, 65-68, 133, and Colby Hartman and Brady Roes, Chadron, Jake McCreery, Valentine, and Cody Roes, Lincoln, 65-68, 133; 8, Rob Bila and Randy Rhine, Chadron; John Mathes, Pratt, Kan., and John McGhehey, Alliance; 67-67, 134; 9-10, Jerry and Josh McLain, Chadron, Jake McLain, Scottsbluff, and Rick Barry, Crawford, 67-73; and Brian and Levi Clark, Lusk, Rog Rogers, Richfield, Wis., and Reid Rogers, Slinger, Wis., 67-73, 140.
First Flight--1, Austin Stephens, Chadron, Alex Ferdinand and Jarrett Jensen, Rapid City, and Zach Smith, Gering, 69-67, 136; 2, Mitch Barry, Tye Pourier and Jason Sommerville, Chadron, and John Thayer, Lusk, 71-67, 138; 3, Craig Jersild, Chadron, and Ryan Meyers, Chase Olsen, and Brandon Schafer, Casper, 69-70, 139; 4, Shane Dennehy, Lakewood, Colo., Mark Haag, Scottsbluff, Justin Ransdel, Hershey, and Joel Schommer, Brainard, Neb., 68-71, 138; 5, Rod Borders, Dennis King, and Chick Hensley, Gordon, and Jeff King, Grand Island, 70-71, 141; 6-7, Mitch and Drew Pope, Chadron, Brian Wood, Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Drew Wood, Buena Vista, Colo., 71-74, 145, and Cory Brockway, McCook, J.D. Hill, Dillon, Colo., Chad Johnson, Mitchell, and Curt Moffat, Torrington, 72-73, 145; 8, Clint Sasse, Chadron, Conor and Kevin Casey, Rapid City, and Brendan Goetzinger, Aberdeen, S.D., 72-75, 147; 9, Steve Aggers, Fort Collins, Emily Rischling and Ben Watson, Chadron, and Andy Rios, Rapid City, 73-75, 148; 10, Brett Hunter and Thye deKoning, Chadron; Tim Clayton, Sargent, and Reed Burgener, Omaha, 73-79, 152.
Second Flight--1, Curt Bach, Jay Long and Matt Ritterbush, Chadron, and Zach Sandstrom, Greeley, Colo., 77-71, 148; 2, Kevin Allison and Sammy Garcia, Moorcroft, Scott Jeffress, Gillette, and Curtis Maxwell, Douglas, Wyo., 76-74, 150; 3, Randy Bauer, Steve Cleveland and Scott Ritzen, Chadron, and Brad Smith, Tucson, Ariz., 76-74, 150; 4, Rick Koza, Joel Smith and Tracy Schuck, Chadron, and Dan Dorwart, Sidney, 79-75, 154; 5, Craig Clarke, Hot Springs, and Dan Garrett, Bruce Scheopner and Bob Zahm, Chadron, 77-79, 156; 6, Travis Reeves and Hank Strauss, Chadron, Ethan Bauer, Fremont, and Lane Haller, Gordon, 78-80, 158; 7, Carl Cousin, Saphrone Watson and Lisa Welch, Chadron, and Mallory Haas, Holdrege, 82-78, 160; 8, Chris Conroy, Gordon, Jake Sasse, Papillion, and Chris Montgomery and Kyle Vinich, Casper, 84-82, 166.