Following a tremendous finish at the district tournament in Bridgeport last Saturday, five of the Lady Cardinal grapplers are headed to the state tourney in Omaha Feb. 16-18. The quintet includes last year’s state champion Kenli Boeslager and state returnees Fia Rasmussen and Taylee Williamson. Rounding out the group is Brooklyn Hoffman and Addie Diers, who will make their first appearances at state.

Coach Caleb Haskell stated, “The girls had an amazing showing at the district tournament this last weekend in Bridgeport. All six of them wrestled hard and five of them earned a spot at the state tournament in Omaha!

“Taylee Williamson earned two pins and a major decision en route to her runner-up finish at 110 pounds.” Williamson pinned Jalie Barnhill of Ogallala in 15 seconds in Championship Round 1 and Morgan Amate of Bridgeport in the Quarterfinals, and won the Semifinal with a 9-1 major decision over Jazmin Haller of Norfolk. She lost by a close 2-0 decision to Fransisca Walsh of Lexington in the first place match.

“Freshman and first-year wrestler Brooklynn Hoffman took care of business at the 120-pound weight class, went 3-2, and punched her ticket to the state tournament,” Haskell said. “Fia Rasmussen was the first ever Chadron girl wrestler to win a district title, earning her championship at 135 pounds with two pins, a decision, and a pin in the finals.”

Hoffman pinned Ashley Doty of Sidney in 41 seconds in Championship Round 1, followed by a 9-7 decision victory over Katie Elder of Wahoo in the Quarterfinals. After a 49-second fall to Saije Phelps of Sandhills Valley in the Semifinal, Hoffman took her third win with an 8-5 decision over Kyra Skiles of Ogallala in the Concolation Semifinal. She lost to Madalyn Pistulka of West Holt in the third place match.

Rasmussen quickly took her first opponent, Addison Brown of Minden, in 19 seconds in Championship Round 1, pinned Isabella Rivera of Northwest in 3:28 in the Quarterfinal, won by a 10-3 decision over Victoria Maxey of Norfolk in the Semifinal and felled Arianna Canseco of Gering in the first place match.

“Kenli Boeselager dominated yet again at the 145-pound weight class,” Haskell said. “She earned three falls on her way to her first district championship title. Addie Diers also wrestled her heart out, went 2-2, and punched her first ticket to the state tournament.”

Boeselager received a bye in Championship Round 1, then made quick work of Ellie Scoville of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller with a 1:07 pin in the Quarterfinals. She wrapped things up with a 4:24 fall over Emma Harb of Northwest in the Semifinal and a 59-second fall over Jaycee Hampton on North Platte in the first place match.

Diers saw victory with a 3:15 fall over Isabell Gomez of Hemingford in the Quarterfinal, but lost to Mariah Duran of Sandhills Valley, who landed a 5:12 fall in the Semifinal. Diers came back strong with a 4:20 fall over Lanta Hitz of Wahoo in the Consolation Semifinal, and lost by a 1:37 fall to Chloe Mader of Northwest in the third place match.

Haskell further added, “Sarah LeBere suffered a rib injury, but still wrestled through the pain in hopes of qualifying for state. Though determined, her ribs hampered her performance, and she was not able to place in the top four to make it to state.”

LeBere received a bye in Consolation Round 1, and lost by a close 6-5 decision to Rylee Kursave in Consolation Round 2 and a 1:51 fall to Beverly Bobeldyke of Norfolk in Consolation Round 3.

“I am so unbelievably proud of all of these girls and how hard they have worked this wrestling season,” Haskell said. “We are not done yet, though. This week is an off-week before we head to state in Omaha next week on February 16th, 17th, and 18th. The plan is to practice this week, improve on what we need to improve on, and do our absolute best at the state tournament to finish our season strong!”

The boys team will wrestle in their district tournament at Grand Island Northwest this Friday and Saturday, thought they took fifth at the Southeast Duals last Saturday.

“Southeast duals are always a nice finish to the regular season,” coach Jamie Slingsby said. Braden [Underwood], Quinn [Bailey], Zane [Cullers] and Rhett [Cullers] all continued to wrestle well as we expect from them as coaches. Tayven [Jenkins] is continuing to peak and Leo [Golembiewski] has improved immensely from the start of the season to now and we hope both of them carry that momentum into districts.

Underwood, Bailey and both of the Cullers were undefeated at the duals, while Jenkins, Golembiewski and Davin Serres finished with only one loss each.

Underwood, wrestling 132, pinned Logan Stockton of Burns/Pine Bluff in 3:50, DC Cathcart of Burns/Pine Bluffs in 1:11 and Kadyn McCully of Niobrara County in 22 seconds.

In the 152, Bailey pinned Brayden Dykes of Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast in 1:26, Clay James of Burns/Pine Bluffs in 2:46 and JD Holman of Glenrock in 1:40.

Wrestling 160, Zane Cullers pinned Lance York of Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast in 1:39, Ivan Kremers of Niobrara County in 23 seconds and Dusty Cox of Glenrock in 5:16.

Rhett Cullers, in the 182, pinned Wyatt Reichenberg of Banner County in 1:53, Tagr Holmes of Burns/Pine Bluffs in 1:06, Miles Ashurst of Niobrara County in 2:49 and Preston Sorensen of Glenrock in 1:43.

Jenkins, wrestling 120, pinned Curtis Hopkins of North Park in 3:53, Beckett Cassel of Burns/Pine Bluffs in 1:23 and Grady Longwell of Glenrock in 2:32, but lost by a 59-second fall to Nathan Fish of Niobrara County.

Golembiewski, wrestling 145, pinned Cayetano Garcia-Meizoso of Glenrock in 2:59, but lost by a 1:27 fall to Riley McLaughlin of Burns/Pine Bluffs.

Serres, wrestling 138, pinned Tristan Telck of North Park in 3:25 and Adam Johnson of Glenrock in 1:28, and won by a 16-0 tech fall over Colby Smith of Burns/Pine Bluffs. He lost by a 10-6 decision to Colton Coffman of Niobrara County.

“With the districts serpentining we are in the B-3 district at Grand Island Northwest. We were able to travel down to Grand Island in January and as a staff we hope that will better prepare us for this weekend. The district itself is going to be a tough district. The district has 11 teams and four on those teams qualified for the state duals last weekend. As a team we are excited for the opportunity to test ourselves against great competition.”

Additional results from the Southeast Dual results are as follows

126 — Cole Block lost by a 14-second fall to Baylen Smith of Burns/Pine Bluffs and by a 2:36 fall to Clay Willy of Niobrara County

170 — Jeremy Swallow lost by a 3:07 fall to Eli James of Burns/Pine Bluffs and by a 1:05 fall to Luke Lythgoe

285 — Darion Dye won by a 1:20 fall over Noah Yetter of Banner County, and lost by a 1:36 fall to Michael Stoneking of Burns/Pine Bluffs and a 3-1 decision to Case Barrett of Glenrock.