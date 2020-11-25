Five Junior Cards place at tourney

Five Chadron boys placed during the Middle School Wrestling Tournament in Chadron on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Quinn Bailey won the 154-pound weight class, Cole Block was the runner-up at 92 pounds, Caden Buskirk was third at 138, Jonathan Fintel was third at heavyweight and Kade Keim placed fourth at 96.

Kyler Vincent of Gordon-Rushville was the 115-pound winner.

Scottsbluff had the most champions with five. Gering had four, Valentine three and Alliance and Mitchell one apiece.

