Five Junior Cards place at tourney

Five Junior Cards place at tourney

Five Chadron boys placed during the Middle School Wrestling Tournament in Chadron on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Quinn Bailey won the 154-pound weight class, Cole Block was the runner-up at 92 pounds, Caden Buskirk was third at 138, Jonathan Fintel was third at heavyweight and Kade Keim placed fourth at 96.

Kyler Vincent of Gordon-Rushville was the 115-pound winner.

Scottsbluff had the most champions with five. Gering had four, Valentine three and Alliance and Mitchell one apiece.

