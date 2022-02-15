Five more qualify for state wrestling

The Chadron boys wrestling team claimed another three gold medals at the B-4 district meet, and will be sending on five wrestlers to State competition this weekend in Omaha.

Taking golds were Davin Serres in the 138, Quinn Bailey in the 145 and Ryan Bickel in the 285.

Serres received a bye in the first round, then claimed an 8-6 sudden death victory on Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege in the quarterfinals. After a 5-2 decision over Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central in the semis, Serres took his title on a medical forfeit over Trevor Reinke of Beatrice.

Bailey hit a 2:45 pin on Alliance’s Matthew Moomey in his opening round, then scored strong to earn a 14-3 major decision over Jaydan Janssesn of Holdrege in the quarterfinals, and a 7-2 decision over Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff in the semifinals. He secured his gold when he pinned Samuel Grape of Boone Central in 3:07.

Bickel took all of his wins on pins. He opened with a 1:03 fall over Dawson Stoneking of Sidney in the quarterfinals. The semis saw him pin Sam Rocheleau of Gering in 5:01, and he emerged champion after a 5:17 fall over Chance Symons of Scottsbluff.

The other two State qualifiers are Braden Underwood in the 132 and Rhett Cullers in the 170.

Underwood came away with a third place finish, taking down Sawyer Therrien of Gothenburg with a 2:42 pin in Championship Round 1 and felling Colton Jelinek of Beatrice in 5:46 in the quarterfinals.

Though Underwood held on for three rounds in the semifinals, Gavin Dozler of Boone Central was able to eek out a 4-2 decision win. The Cardinal came back strong, however, taking his own decision victories — 9-6 over Raul Ayala of Gering in the Consolation Semifinals and 5-3 over Jackson Konrad of Lexington in the third place match.

Cullers opened with a 5:10 fall over Colton Ray of Boone Central in the quarterfinals, but lost by a 39-second pin to Isaac White of Cozad in the semis. In the Consolation Semifinals, Cullers made a quick 40-second pin on David Campos of Gering. He placed fourth after a 7-4 decision loss to Frankie Trevino of Scottsbluff in the third place match.

Coach Jamie Slingsby said, “As a staff we are excited to take five more wrestlers to state. This brings the total to eight to state [including Lady Cards Taylee Williamson, Fia Rasmussen and Kenli Boeselager].

“Quinn Bailey and Ryan Bickel dominated their weight classes on the way to a district title. Braden Underwood is peaking at the right time and had one of his best tournaments of his career to qualify.

“Rhett Cullers and Ryan Bickel are making a return trip to state so they will be relied upon to navigate things for the other qualifiers that include two freshmen, Bailey and Serres."

Also wrestling at districts was Zane Cullers in the 152. Cullers fell in 1:01 to Canyon Hosick of McCook in the first round, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and fell in 1:22 to Zane Stoike of Alliance in Consolation Round 2.

Wrestling in the 160, Dalton Stewart received a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinals he lost by a 15-0 tech fall to Alex Anthony of McCook. His last match was a close 7-6 decision loss to Landon Johnson of Lexington.

Devin Marryman, in the 182, lost by a 37-second fall to Deegan Nelson of Beatrice in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 2:15 fall to Eli Dozier of Boone Central in Consolation Round 2.

Opening pairings at State include:

Underwood, 34-13 vs. Brock Bolling of Pierce, 39-3

Serres, 27-10 vs. Johnny Radicia of Elkhorn North, 27-21

Bailey, 42-4 vs. Blake Kile of Hastings, 33-14

Cullers, 26-13 vs. Cooper Spaulding of Norris, 39-2

Bickel, 28-8 vs. Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central, 29-11

Williamson, 28-2 vs. Hadleigh Collison of Pierce, 11-8

Rasmussen, 20-3 vs. Sarah Klein of Centura, 17-14

Boeselager, 22-3 vs. Miah Kenny of Grand Island Northwest, 18-6

