Five Nationals’ players, coach get special honors

Three Juniors and two Seniors from Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha American Legion baseball teams have been named to the Panhandle Conference’s all-star teams for the 2021 season. Juniors head coach Kyle Sanders also was tabbed Co-Coach of the Year. The selections were made by the coaches.

Broc Berry received double honors among the Juniors. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year and also was selected one of the two all-star pitchers. Berry always played shortstop when he wasn’t pitching.

The other Chadron Juniors selected were Kobe Bissonette as an infielder and Noah Brown as an outfielder. Both could play any of those positions.

Sanders, shared the Coach of the Year honors with Rob Close of the Sheridan County Regulators at Gordon.

Chadron Seniors receiving all-star nods were Cobie Bila, nearly always played first base, although he also was a left-handed third baseman a few times, was among the infield choices and Dawson Dunbar, as the utility player. Dunbar played shortstop when he wasn’t pitching.

Other Senior selections were:

Alliance—Mario Garza, Defensive Player of the Year; Vic Hinojosa, outfielder; and Caeson Clarke and Kellen Muhr, outfielders.