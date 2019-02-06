Chadron State College Head Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup has announced that five high school seniors have committed to compete for the Eagles beginning in the 2000 season.
Two are from Wyoming and there is one each from Nebraska, Colorado and South Dakota.
The girls include Michaela Hill of Eaton, Colo., who has qualified 10 times the past three seasons for the Class 3A state championships in sprints and relays. Last spring she ran the 100 meters in 12.49 seconds and the 400 in under a minute. As a freshman, she was a member of the second place 4x200-meter relay team at the state meet.
Madyson Schliep of Northwest High in Grand Island had a personal best of 38-9 ½ in the shot put last spring and placed fourth at both the conference and district meets. She also plays basketball at Northwest. Her brother, Riley, is a freshman on the Chadron State football team.
Another thrower joining the Eagles is Courtney Smith of Rock Springs, Wyo. She won the shot put at the Wyoming Indoor State Championships in 2017 and had a best of 39-10 last spring. She also placed in the discus at the 2018 Wyoming State Meet with a mark of 114-7.
The boys committing to join the Eagles include Shane Collins, a senior at Bison High School in northwestern South Dakota. He has qualified for the state meet in both the shot put and discus each of the past three years and placed in both events as a sophomore and a junior. Last spring he had a best of 52 feet in the shot and has hit 154-2 in the discus.
Alec Penfield of Lusk was the runner-up in the high jump in Class 2A at last year’s Wyoming State Meet and also has competed in the sprints, hurdles and the other jumps. He also plays basketball for the Tigers.
Coach Northrup said the list of recruits will continue to grow during the next six months.