The Chadron State College volleyball team recently signed five high school seniors to National Letters of Intent. That’s the most the Eagles have inked in the early signing period since 2014.
As announced earlier, Carstyn Hageman of Chadron is one of the signees. She was a three-year starter for the Cards and finished her career with 874 digs, 523 kills and 57 ace serves. While she played in the front row for the Cardinals, she’s projected as a back row defensive specialist, and will join her sister Chandler on the Eagles’ roster.
Two more Nebraskans are among Coach Riann Mullis’ signees.
Haley Jones is a 5-5 defensive specialist from Mullen, where she helped the Broncos finish third at the state tournament in Class D2 this fall. She was named Second-Team All-State at setter by the Lincoln Journal Star after finishing the season with 658 assists and 246 digs.
Micaiah Vrbka of David City High joins the Eagles as a 6-foot middle. She recorded 139 kills with a .229 hitting percentage and had 62 blocks and 34 service aces in 2018. She was a team captain and received Honorable Mention All-State from the Journal Star.
The other recruits include Tori Strickbine from Blue Valley High School in Stillwell, Kan., where she helped her team become state runner-ups this fall while playing defensive specialist and serving as a team captain. She finished the season with 232 digs and 33 service aces.
Strickbine is a setter for her club team, PVA, an elite volleyball club in the Kansas City area, where she is coached by Kelsey Kimball, a former teammate of Coach Mullis.
Rylee Greiman, a 5-8 outside hitter, joins the Eagles from Windsor High in Colorado. Greiman finished her high school career with 716 kills and 903 digs. As a senior, she had 283 kills and a .332 hitting percentage. She also is a member of Windsor’s elite club, NORCO, where she is a highly-regarded six rotation player.