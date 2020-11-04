Five western Six-Man teams still alive in playoffs

Just seven teams from west of Broken Bow remain in the Nebraska High School football playoffs after the first round took place last Friday. Five of them are six-man teams that make up over half of that bracket’s quarterfinalists.

Four of the western teams will collide against one another this Friday. Creek Valley, located at Chappell, will play at Arthur and Cody-Kilgore will visit Potter-Dix. Paxton is the other six-man team from the West still alive. The Tigers will play at McCool Junction in round two.

Somehow Arthur County is the No. 1 six-man seed, despite losing to both Potter-Dix (52-32) and Creek Valley (64-32) during the regular season. The Arthur Wolves are 7-2 after whopping Pawnee City 55-8 in the first round of the playoffs.

Creek Valley also is 7-2 now after downing Spalding Academy 40-16 on Friday. The Storm lost its second game of the season 66-56 to Paxton and also was overwhelmed by Potter-Dix 66-13 in the regular-season finale.

Potter-Dix is 9-0 after thumping Wallace 66-34 in the first round of the playoffs. The Coyotes had defeated Wallace by just 36-31, their closest game of the year, in the season opener. However, Wallace had not played in 29 days because of COVID issues.