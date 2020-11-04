Five western Six-Man teams still alive in playoffs

Just seven teams from west of Broken Bow remain in the Nebraska High School football playoffs after the first round took place last Friday. Five of them are six-man teams that make up over half of that bracket’s quarterfinalists.
Four of the western teams will collide against one another this Friday. Creek Valley, located at Chappell, will play at Arthur and Cody-Kilgore will visit Potter-Dix. Paxton is the other six-man team from the West still alive. The Tigers will play at McCool Junction in round two.
Somehow Arthur County is the No. 1 six-man seed, despite losing to both Potter-Dix (52-32) and Creek Valley (64-32) during the regular season. The Arthur Wolves are 7-2 after whopping Pawnee City 55-8 in the first round of the playoffs.
Creek Valley also is 7-2 now after downing Spalding Academy 40-16 on Friday. The Storm lost its second game of the season 66-56 to Paxton and also was overwhelmed by Potter-Dix 66-13 in the regular-season finale.
Potter-Dix is 9-0 after thumping Wallace 66-34 in the first round of the playoffs. The Coyotes had defeated Wallace by just 36-31, their closest game of the year, in the season opener. However, Wallace had not played in 29 days because of COVID issues.
Aside from the five-point win over Wallace, Potter-Dix has won all of its other games by at least 20 points, the margin of victory over Arthur. Hay Springs put up a good fight against the Coyotes on Oct. 9 before wearing down in the latter stages and losing 50-26.
Senior Javon Coyle, a transfer from Kimball, scored five of the Coyotes’ touchdowns against Wallace, four of them on plays of more than 50 yards.
Potter-Dix also can pass well. Sophomore quarterback Luke Kaston had thrown for 1,183 yards and 21 touchdowns through the first seven games.
Potter-Dix was only 1-7 each of the last two years and got just a forfeit win in 2017. Creek Valley didn’t have enough boys to have an eight-man team in 2017, switched to six-man the next year and went 3-6 and then was 10-1 in 2019, losing only to state champion Harvard.
Cody-Kilgore was 6-2 entering the playoff. One of its losses was to Arthur County 54-29 and the other to Stuart 20-18, but the Cowboys blanked Stuart 30-0 in their playoff opener Friday.
The other teams from the western half of the state still alive in the playoffs are undefeated Dundy County-Stratton in Eight-Man 1 and Sandhills-Thedford (now 5-4) in Eight-Man 2.
