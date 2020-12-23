Foes go on 3-point binges against Chadron girls

The Chadron High School girls’ basketball team could not keep pace with a pair of talented teams with long-range shooting capabilities last weekend. Scottsbluff defeated the Lady Cardinals 57-39 in the Middle School Gym on Friday night and Bridgeport overwhelmed them 65-31 on the Purple Bulldogs’ home court Saturday night.
Chadron Coach Jonn McLain said the good news is that Scottsbluff and Bridgeport are probably the best teams the Cards will play this winter and neither is on the schedule again.
Three-pointers were among the strong suites of both weekend opponents. The Scottsbluff girls sank 13 treys, one shy of their school record, and had just seven baskets 2-points baskets. Bridgeport nailed eight shots from behind the arc to go with 10 regular baskets.
The Cardinals’ made five 3-pointers against Scottsbluff and two versus Bridgeport.
The Bearcats, who edged Chadron by just 41-40 in the Western Conference Tournament’s championship game on Dec. 5, outscored the Cards by at least two-to-one in both the first and second quarters Friday night.
The visitors owned a 12-6 margin at the end of the first eight minutes and “won” the second period 18-8 for a 30-14 halftime lead. Six of their 11 first half field goals were threes.
Four of the Bearcats’ five field goals were from behind the arc in the third quarter, when they went ahead 46-24. Chadron outscored the visitors 15-11 in the final quarter, when Jacey Garrett posted seven of her team-high 11 points.
Makinley Fuller added seven points, Anika Burke six and Demi Ferguson five for the Cards. Jaleigh McCartney, Macey Daniels and Sophie Wess each made a 3-pointer and Abbie Seymour sank a free throw to round out the Chadron scoring.
Sophomores Payton Burda and Anna Kelley led Scottsbluff with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Kelley had four treys and Burda three. Junior Mariya Avila also nailed three triples for her nine points.
Scottsbluff was on the other end of the stick Saturday night, when visiting St. Thomas More of Rapid City won by a 66-37 margin. The Bearkittens connected for seven treys but, four of them by Avila for all 12 of her team-high points. Burda and Kelley each had just one triple.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well. When you live by the three, you die by the three. It wasn’t our night,” Scottsbluff Coach Dave Bollish said following game. His team is now 6-2.
Bridgeport’s Sydney Nein certainly “lived by the three” Saturday night during her team’s romp past the Cardinals. The 5-foot-3 senior made six of her 14 long-range shots, didn’t take any other shots from the field, but went four-of-four from the free throw line while tallying 22 points as the Lady Bulldogs improved their record to 5-1.
Their loss was by a 51-49 score at Mullen last Tuesday night, when they died from long range, making just one of 14 attempts from behind the arc. Nein scored just three points in that contest.
Half of Nein’s 3-pointers against the Cardinals came near the end of the opening quarter, helping Bridgeport take an 18-7 lead. The hosts owned a 34-13 halftime margin and outscored the Cards 31-18 in the second half for the 65-31 victory.
Bridgeport also got 12 points apiece from sisters Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl, both of whom made six 2-point goals. Ruthie is a 6-2 sophomore and Olivia is a 5-10 freshman. The other starters are sophomore Kenzie Liakos, who was five-of-six from the field for 10 points to go with seven rebounds and six steals, and freshman Brooklyn Mohrman, who sank a pair of triples and added a free throw for seven points.
Only one other player scored for the Bulldogs.
Ferguson led Chadron with nine points, Burke had six, Daniels five, Garrett four, McCartney three and Fuller and Nora Winckler each two.
McLain said he was pleased how the Cardinals limited Ruthie Loomis-Goltl to just 12 points and six rebounds after she averaged 17.6 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman last season, but said Nein was a different story. He also said Olivia Loomis-Goltl shows promise of becoming a standout. She finished with eight rebounds versus the Cards and scored 24 points against Mullen.
The coach said one thing the Cardinals must do is reduce their turnovers. They had 19 against Scottsbluff and 31 at Bridgeport.
Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39
Scottsbluff--Payton Burda 15, Anna Kelley 14, Mariya Avila 9, Cali Wright 5, Izzy Wright 5, Jamisyn Howard 3, Avery Fox 2, Sabrina Harsh 2, Emma Foote 2. Totals: 20 (13) 4-4 57 points.
Chadron--Jacey Garrett 11, Makinley Fuller 7, Anika Burke 6, Demi Ferguson 5, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Sophia Wess 3, Macey Daniels 3, Abbie Seymour 1. Totals: 14 (5) 6-10 39 points.
Scottsbluff 12 18 16 11 ----57
Chadron 6 9 10 15 ----39
3-pointers: SB--Kelley 4, Avila 3, Burda 3, I. Wright 1, C. Wright 1, Howard 1. Chad--Garrett 2, McCartney 1, Daniels 1, Wess 1.
Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31
Chadron--Demi Ferguson 9, Anika Burke 6, Macey Daniels 5, Jacey Garrett 4, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Nora Winckler 2, Makinley Fuller 2. Totals: 13 (2) 3-8 31.
Bridgeport--Sydney Nein 22, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 12, Ruthie Loomis Goltl 12, MacKenzie Liakos 10, Brooklyn Mohrman 7, Alexis Hill 2. Totals: 26 (8) 5-7 65.
Chadron 7 6 10 8 ----31
Bridgeport 18 16 13 17 ----65
3-pointers: Chad--Daniels, McCartney; BP--Nein 6, Mohrman 2.