Foes go on 3-point binges against Chadron girls

The Chadron High School girls’ basketball team could not keep pace with a pair of talented teams with long-range shooting capabilities last weekend. Scottsbluff defeated the Lady Cardinals 57-39 in the Middle School Gym on Friday night and Bridgeport overwhelmed them 65-31 on the Purple Bulldogs’ home court Saturday night.

Chadron Coach Jonn McLain said the good news is that Scottsbluff and Bridgeport are probably the best teams the Cards will play this winter and neither is on the schedule again.

Three-pointers were among the strong suites of both weekend opponents. The Scottsbluff girls sank 13 treys, one shy of their school record, and had just seven baskets 2-points baskets. Bridgeport nailed eight shots from behind the arc to go with 10 regular baskets.

The Cardinals’ made five 3-pointers against Scottsbluff and two versus Bridgeport.

The Bearcats, who edged Chadron by just 41-40 in the Western Conference Tournament’s championship game on Dec. 5, outscored the Cards by at least two-to-one in both the first and second quarters Friday night.

The visitors owned a 12-6 margin at the end of the first eight minutes and “won” the second period 18-8 for a 30-14 halftime lead. Six of their 11 first half field goals were threes.