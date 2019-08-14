The departure of Scott Foley as head coach of Chadron State College’s cross country team has left CSC’s athletic department in nearly the same position it found itself last year - looking for a new head coach with the season fast approaching.
Foley was hired last year to replace former coach Brian Medigovich, who resigned in August 2018 in order to take a job as the assistant cross country coach at his alma mater, Adams State.
In a text message to The Chadron Record Wednesday, August 7, Foley said he’d accepted an offer to take over the cross country program at Black Hills State University where he’d spent three years as an assistant coach prior to moving to Chadron.
“This is the most difficult decision I’ve made in my coaching career,” he said in a statement to The Record, Thursday. Foley said the decision to leave was completely related to his personal life and thanked Dr. Randy Rhine, CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith and CSC Track Coach Riley Northrup for the opportunity at CSC. He went on to state that he’s confident CSC’s cross country runners will have success and that he’s grateful for his time at CSC.
You have free articles remaining.
“Scott was a really great find for us in a bad situation last year and he did a great job while he was here,” Smith said.
Smith said the athletic department has already begun making contacts to find Foley’s replacement, but won’t rush the process. Feedback he’s received from CSC’s cross country student athletes indicated they’d prefer the college take its time to find a good fit rather than quickly move to hire someone.
“We’ll take the time we need to do that, hopefully not too long,” Smith said.
The Eagles’ cross country team will begin their season September 7 at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.