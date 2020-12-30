Football all-state honors scarce in the West

Huskerland Prep also tabbed Hay Springs’ Chaz Twarling as its Six-Man Diamond in the Rough for 2020. Editor Bob Jensen wrote that Twarling overcame a serious head injury to have an extremely productive senior season. His stats included rushing for 1,054 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with 28 receptions for 460 yards and six more TDs.

While playing defense, Twarling participated in 54 tackles, 14 of them for minus yards, including six sacks.

Two Panhandle coaches also were cited by Huskerland Prep for special recognition.

Dale Frerichs of Potter-Dix was the recipient of the Berens Coaching Award after guiding the Coyotes to a 9-1 record after they had not won more than a single game since 2014.

Jeremy Reimers of Bridgeport was named the Class C-2 Coach-of-the-Year after leading the Purple Bulldogs to a 7-2 record and a berth in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Bulldogs continued to play well even though one of its top players, Josh Warren, died in an auto accident at mid-season.