Former Cardinals’ standout Bill Rice dies

Listed as 6-foot-5, Rice started frequently for the basketball team as a junior and senior. In a story about his career, it was reported that because of his jumping ability, he had “the best two-handed backward dunk shot in the area.”

Just prior to graduating in 1965, Rice was the recipient of the Grizzly Cup, which was presented to the most outstanding scholar-athlete at the university.

He also met Jackie Cooper, his wife for the past 55 years, in Montana, when she was attending Montana State-Billings.

Rice joined the Marine Corps in 1966, and served in Vietnam, the Philippines and Okinawa as well as on various U.S. bases. He retired from the Marines as a lieutenant colonel in 1989 and he and his family had lived in South Carolina since then.

In his memoirs in the Chadron High Class of 1961’s fiftieth anniversary booklet, Rice, in part, wrote:

“Growing up in Chadron wasn’t all bad. The scouting program, youth sports, hunting and fishing and adventures to C Hill and King’s Chair and beyond. With school administrators like Mr. (H.A) Schroeder, Miss (Cleo) Bigelow and Mr. (James) Myers, along with teachers like Verne Lewellen, Curt Thompson, Margo Means and Frances Huls, how could we go wrong?”