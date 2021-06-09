Former CSC All-American wrestler Mike Max dies

The following year, Max had a 31-5-2 record for the Eagles, won the Area Tournament heavyweight title and placed third at the National Tournament, where he won six of seven matches. One of his draws that season was by a 1-1 score with Jon Cogdill, then a freshman on the University of Wyoming team, later a three-time Western Athletic Conference heavyweight champion and a Chadron High School faculty member the past 25 years.

Following 1985-86 season, a 275-pound limit was placed on heavyweights. When the ruling was made, Max weighed about 125 pounds over the limit and was forced to sit out the next season. He was determined to wrestle again, lost the weight so he could compete again and returned to action in 1987-88.

Despite needing arthroscopic knee surgery during the season, he placed second at the Area Tournament and wrapped up his career with a 73-23-2 record. His .744 winning percentage ranks among the top 10 in Chadron State annals.

After graduating from CSC, he and his wife, Kelly, who had been a dormitory director while Mike attended CSC, moved to Ainsworth, where he taught industrial technology and coached football and wrestling for 17 years.