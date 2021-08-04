Former CSC coach still enjoying multi-faceted life

The next question was, “How much money did you make?”

His answer was, “I lost $250,000.”

“It’s expensive,” he added. “Besides buying the mares and paying the stud fee, it costs about $20,000 to get a colt ready to race. And some of them get hurt before you ever get them on the track or they get hurt while they’re racing. Then, if you win a race, for say, $12,000, you have to pay the trainer an extra 10%, the jockey also gets 10% and there’s usually a veterinary bill to pay.”

But Andrist is glad to share that he also made money in horse racing.

“I paid $140,000 for the ranch when I bought it in 2001 and sold it for $450,000 in 2020,” he explained. “That’s a $310,000 profit. So now I’m a winner. It more than made up for what I had lost. If I hadn’t gone into the race horse business, I never would have bought the ranch.”

Andrist no longer owns any horses, but he still visits Arizona Downs to bet on the nags. He said some days he loses, some days he wins. Recently he bet on 19 races and didn’t get to cash in any of the tickets. But another day, he placed a 10 cent bet on the Superfecta, which requires selecting the exact order of the first four finishers in the race. He did it and won $3,840.