Jim Bouton, a major league pitcher who contributed to a scholarship named in his honor that was awarded to Chadron State College students, died on Wednesday, July 10 at his home in Massachusetts. He was 80.
The $1,000 scholarship was established by Ben Eicher, a Crawford High School graduate who pitched for the CSC baseball team and graduated from the college in 1982. The scholarship was awarded to CSC journalism students.
Eicher, who had served as editor of the Eagle, the CSC newspaper, admired the book, “Ball Four” that Bouton wrote in 1969 near the end of his major league career. The book disclosed some of the improprieties by major league players, notably New York Yankees, while Bouton was pitching for that team.
Eicher said he wanted to honor Bouton for his “honest, influential and inspirational journalism,” by establishing the scholarship and naming it for him. In the summer of 1991, Eicher went to New Jersey, where Bouton was living, to discuss the scholarship. Bouton approved of the idea and contributed to the scholarship.
Bouton came to Chadron State in November of that year to present the first scholarship. Chadron State Foundation records indicate the scholarship was awarded annually for about a decade.
USA Today’s Baseball Weekly wrote, “In the book, drinking, adultery and the use of amphetamines are documented. Stories of cheating, inept management and racism are exposed.
“No one is spared. Some of the game’s biggest stars are mentioned, particularly Bouton’s Yankee teammates Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford and Elston Howard.”
The book drew mixed reactions. Some players were outraged and the media largely give it negative reviews, probably because Bouton wrote things that reporters covering baseball should have been writing about. He was not invited to play in a Yankees’ Old Timers Game until 1998, nearly 30 years after he retired.
Bouton’s best season was 1963, his second year with the Yankees, when he had a 21-7 record and a 2.53 earned run average. The following year he had an 18-13 record and led the American League in games started. He finished his 10-year career with a 62-63 record and a 3.57 ERA.
He also was a partner in a firm, Big League Chew, which produced a chewing gum to serve as an alternative to chewing tobacco.
Eicher is a lawyer and lives in Rapid City.