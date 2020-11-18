 Skip to main content
Four Cardinals gain all-district nods

Four Chadron High School football players have been named to the 2020 Class C-1, District 8 all-star team that was selected by the coaches. They are senior Sawyer Haag and juniors Dawson Dunbar, Cody Hall and Michael Sorenson.

Four more Cardinals received honorable mention. They are senior Aiden Vaughn, junior Ryan Bickel and sophomores Seth Gaswick and Xander Provance.

The other all-district selections follows:

Gothenburg: Owen Geiken, Sr.; Riley Baker, Sr.; Sean Graff, Jr.; Abe Mendez, Jr.; Jake Burge, So.; Wes Geiken, So. HM: J.J. Smith, Jr., Carson Rhodes, Jr.; Bennett Geiken, So.; Zach Smith, So.

Mitchell: Rylan Aguallo, Sr.; Garrett Hessler, Sr.; Austin Thyne, Jr.; Jackson Allen, So.; Brock Knutson, So. HM: Othanial Banks, Nathan Coley, Luke Hessler, Kaden Perez, all seniors.

Ogallala: Kyren Graves, Greyson Guy, Cameron Zink, all juniors. HM: Colton Donason, Sr., Colin Hillis, Sr.; Naz Pankonian, Jr.; Jace Richter, Jr.

Sidney: Dietrich Lecher, Jr., Brady Robb, Sr. HM: Zach Burke, Sr.; Cole Glantz, Sr.; Nathan Kennedy, Jr.

