Four Cardinals had spectacular seasons

No doubt about it, numerous Northwest Nebraska high school track and field athletes had excellent seasons this spring. Nearly 40 of them from the six area schools that this review covers qualified for the state meet in Omaha. Sixteen of them placed at state and during the season they and many others improved their marks from a year ago.

Here’s some substantiation of the latter statement: Girls from the area schools who had the best marks this year had better times or distances than last year’s pacesetters in 13 of the 16 events. Boys who were event leaders this spring, outpaced last year’s leaders in 11 of the events.

The lists of the top three performances in each event this season and the comparisons made with the previous year that accompanies this story verifies the statements contained in the previous paragraph.

While there were many athletes in the immediate area who excelled in 2022, four of them had spectacular results. All are from Chadron.

They are seniors Chayton Bynes and Tatum Bailey and juniors Xander Provance and Malachi Swallow. Their successes have been spelled out before, but deserve mention again during this season review. Each of them had seasons that are few and far between and finished high on both Class B and All-Class standings for 2022,

Bynes had a magnificent season, the kind few athletes achieve. He won the long and triple jumps 17 of the 18 times he competed prior to the state meet and reset both the Chadron High and the Northwest Nebraska records in both events. His new standards are 23 feet, 1 ¾ inches in the long jump and 47-5 ¾ in the triple jump. The latter is also a Class B-4 District record.

Those marks led Class B entering the state meet. Both are third on the Omaha World-Herald’s All-Class lists for the entire season The triple jump is the best and the long jump is second in B for the year.

Bynes went 22- ½ in the long jump and 44-6 ½ in the triple jump in Omaha, placing him fourth in both. While he didn’t finish quite as high as he had hoped, he goes down as the best horizontal jumper in Chadron or Northwest Nebraska annals and one of the region’s all-time greats in the sport.

A meet-by-meet account of Bynes’s senior season accompanies this story.

Provance also deserves high accolades. After missing track and field as both a freshman and a sophomore, it took the 6-5 junior a while to go full speed this spring. He really turned it on in May, when he won the 110 high hurdles at the Bayard B-C-D, Class B-4 District and State Meets.

He not only became the Cardinals’ 24th Class B state meet champion, his time of 14.46 seconds also made him the 110 highs’ All-Class gold medalist at state. The World-Herald’s wrap-up for the entire season says D’Andre Ndugwa of Kearney High had the best 110 hurdle time of 14.28 in Nebraska for the season, with Provance’s 14.46 in Omaha second. Ndugwa placed seventh in Class A at Omaha in 15.36 seconds. Provance had a season best of 14.44 at the district meet.

Apparently, Allen Osborn is the only other Chadron High individual to win an all-class state title. He did it as a senior in 2008 in 14.12 seconds. That’s also the school record Provance will be aiming to claim next spring.

Before that Provance is expected to be a football all-state candidate, perhaps on both sides of the ball, and will be the only returning starter on the Cardinals’ basketball team. He says football is his choice as a college sport, and at has lined up tryouts with several Division I teams this summer in hopes of landing a scholarship for the fall of 2023.

Track was a rather new experience for Swallow this spring. Like everyone else, he missed the 2020 season because of COVID and had his sophomore season ended by shin splints about halfway through the schedule and before he had run the hurdles.

This year, he won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the final three meets of the regular season. He placed third in Class B at the state meet with a career-best 39.57 seconds, which also was fifth in the all-class standings. Only two Cardinals, brothers Ben and Micah Smith, have ever run the event faster.

Swallow also seems to have the talent to help the CHS football team this fall. He carried the ball for three touchdowns against Valentine last fall. It appears his best is yet to come in both sports.

Bailey goes down as one of the most versatile, capable track and field athletes in Chadron annals. The accompanying calculation of the 2022 season shows that she had the best marks in four events—200 (which she ran just once), 110 hurdles, triple jump and high jump.

Despite not being able to compete as a sophomore because of COVID, Bailey placed five times at the state meet—three times in the high jump and twice in the triple jump. Her career bests are 5-6 in the high jump, 35-4 ¾ in the triple jump and 15.29 in the hurdles.

Her high jump best ties for the school record and her name is high on both of the other events’ lists. Blessed with excellent agility, endurance and strength, she also was an outstanding volleyball player, and it’s anticipated she will develop into an outstanding college decathlete.

Two more Cardinals, junior Rhett Cullers and senior Garrett Reece, deserve mention for their stellar seasons as hurdlers. They are credited by Coach Hoffman for providing friendly, but stiff, competition that turned Provance and Swallow into standouts. During the course of the season, Cullers won the highs four times and the intermediates three times.

In other words, when Provance or Swallow didn’t win their specialty, Cullers usually did while competing in both events. Also an outstanding football player and wrestler, Cullers was the runner-up to both of his teammates at the District Meet and placed sixth in highs at state. Meanwhile, Reece was always in close contention, providing more competition that made the Cardinals a dominate force in what is often the most exciting event on the track.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0