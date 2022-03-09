Four Eagles headed to National Indoor Meet

Four Chadron State College track and field athletes will be competing this weekend at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships hosted by Pittsburg State University in extreme southeastern Kansas. The Eagles’ representatives are young, one a sophomore and the others freshmen in eligibility, although all of them have been enrolled at CSC at least two years.

The sophomore is triple jumper Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., while the freshmen are high jumper Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., long jumper Morgan Fawver of McCook and weight thrower Dan Reynolds of Granby, Colo.

Using the list of qualifiers and their marks as measuring sticks, all of them will have probably need to post career-best marks in order to place among the top eight. Each is on the lower half of the list of qualifiers in their events. However, Coach Riley Northrup notes it’s a great accomplishment to qualify for a national meet, and none of the previous marks posted by any of the contestants makes any difference once the competition begins.

Of the four, Reynolds has the highest ranking. He’s 11th nationally after shattering the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s 35-pound weight throw record two weeks ago with a heave of 19.80 meters, or 64-feet, 11 ½ inches. He broke the record, which dated back to 2001, by almost exactly a foot. He’s also the Eagles’ recordholder.

Reynolds is a dedicated thrower. He’s 6-foot-3 inches and weighs 280 pounds, about 90 more than he tipped the scales while earning all-conference football honors on both sides of the line as a senior at Middle Park High School, where he also was the class president.

He credits much of his growth spurt to his mother’s home cooking along with the many hours he spent lifting weights last summer and the current school year. Even if he doesn’t place at nationals, he said he’ll be “pretty happy” if he can hit 20 meters, or eight inches farther than his RMAC record.

The leaders in the national weight throw are Tanner Berg of Northern State at Aberdeen, S.D., and Brent Fairbanks of Ashland University in Ohio. They finished third and fourth, respectively, in the event at last year’s national meet with marks of 71-1 ½ and 70-6 ½. This year they rank one-two on the pre-meet list at 74-1 and 72-1.

To be sure, Nwagwu will have lots of competition in the triple jump. All three of the medal winners at last year’s meet are still around, led by Dakota Abbott of Amherst, Neb., a junior at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. He won the gold medal by hitting 51-5 ¾ a year ago.

Abbott’s best this year is 50-1 ¾. At the recent RMAC Meet he placed second at 49-4 ½, a quarter of an inch farther than Nwagwu’s third-place mark that ranks second at CSC to Isaac Grimes’s jump of 51-8 ½ that earned the silver medal at the 2018 National Indoor Championships.

Going to nationals, the leader is Henry Kiner from championships’ host Pitt State at 52-6 ¾. The runner-up is Gunner Rigsby of Colorado Mesa, who won this year’s RMAC gold by going 52-2 ½.

Nwagwu comes from a triple jumping family. His sister, Melody, now a freshman at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, went 40 feet, 7 inches in the event last spring at the Continental League Championships in the Denver area. After that she added another inch at an open meet for the 12th best jump in the nation in her age group.

Derrick worked with his sister’s personal trainer last summer and is somewhat disappointed that he hasn’t jumped farther this year. He’s hoping to hit 51 feet at the national meet. He added that before he graduates, he wants to also be competitive in the long and high jumps.

Fawver also has been disappointed with his season so far. That’s because he’s had a tight hamstring that has prevented him from competing since Feb. 1, when he went 24-4 ½ for what has become the No. 13 long jump in Division II ranks this season.

“It’s getting better,” he said of his malady while working out late last week.

Fawver, who was an all-state football player and won the Class B, District 6 long jump championship by going 22-10 as a senior at McCook in 2018-19, added that it would be “ideal” if he could jump 7.60 meters, or 25 feet, at nationals.

Just 10 inches separates the top 16 contestants in the long jump. The leader going to Pittsburg is Chris Goodwin of Central Missouri at 25-2, while both Jarmel Jones of Azusa Pacific and Ribero Lopes of American International also have gone more than 25 feet.

David Kizen of Lincoln University in Missouri won last year’s gold medal at 25-1 ¾. He’s 10th on this year’s pre-meet list with a mark of 24-6 ½. He also placed second at last year’s DII Outdoor Meet by going 25-1 ¾, a half inch farther than the Eagles’ Naishaun Jernigan jumped to claim the bronze medal.

Jernigan remains on the CSC roster, but has been forced to sit out the 2022 indoor season after needing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee that occurred while he was playing pickup basketball last summer.

Cerenil said she’s eagerly anticipating the national meet.

“The better the competition, the better I like it,” she said. “I usually do my best at the biggest meets. I always enjoy competing and try to have fun. I’m strong-willed and have had to work for every thing I’ve gotten.”

Her high school best was 5-2 at the state meet in 2018 when she was a junior. She did not get to compete in track as a senior since the season was cancelled because of COVID, but she had been a volleyball standout the previous fall.

Cerenil’s career-best college mark of 5-7 ¾ is tied for 15th among the national qualifiers. Her consistency has been impressive, something not all high jumpers possess. She has cleared at least 5-5 ¾ at the final four meets during the season.

There’ll be plenty of stiff competition at nationals. The highest jump this winter belongs to Chinenye Agina of Azusa Pacific at 6-foot even. Lucy Williker of Queens College in North Carolina is next at 5-10 ½. Last year’s indoor winner was Alexandrea Hart, then a freshman at Fort Hays State who went 6-feet. Her best this season is the same as Cerenil’s.

Reynolds will be the first of the Eagles to compete at the National Meet. The weight throw will begin at 2:25 p.m. (CST) Friday afternoon, immediately after the National Anthem. Cerenil will begin high jumping at 3:40 and Fawver will long jump 70 minutes later. Nwagwu won’t triple jump until 5:35 p.m. Saturday.

The meet will have 540 contestants—270 men and 270 women.

