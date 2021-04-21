Four entering CSC Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday

Johnson and his wife Lacey have six children.

While most football players strive to get bigger while playing in college, Aric Lopez was an exception. At the urging of Defensive Coordinator Todd Auer, he lost from five to 10 pounds each of his final three seasons with the Eagles so he’d be faster and quicker. As a senior in 2002, when he led the team with 94 tackles and was first-team all-conference and West Region, he was among the smallest inside linebackers in the RMAC at 195 pounds.

After not lettering as a redshirt freshman, Lopez broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore, and finished with 53 tackles. As a junior, he had 66 tackles, 46 of them solos, to go with three pass interceptions. That season he also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the playoff game against Tarleton State and was Second-Team All-RMAC. Then came his great senior season, when his tackles included 77 solos, seven sacks and 11 more stops that were behind the line of scrimmage.

During his three years as a starter, the Eagles were 26-6, reached the NCAA II playoffs twice and were ranked among the nation’s top 20 teams twice.