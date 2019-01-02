Two high school seniors from Colorado, one from Nebraska and one from Arizona have signed National Letters of Intent to play golf for Chadron State beginning in 2019, Coach John Ritzen announced in December.
They include Kenzey Kanno, who has a long list of athletic and academic achievements at Mitchell High School.
She’s the 2018-19 student council president and became the first from her school to win a state golf title in October, when she tied for the Class C championship with a score of 83.
During her four-year career, she was named Academic All-State, received Western Trails All-Conference honors and finished in the top 10 at state each season. In addition, she led the Tigers to three district titles, two conference championships and a third-place finish at state this fall.
Kanno also is a stalwart on the Tigers’ basketball team that has reached the state tournament each of the past three seasons. She has the distinction of being the first girl in the Panhandle to sink nine 3-pointers in a game. She did that as a freshman in 2016 while scoring 29 points during a win over Bayard.
Just before Christmas this year, Aubry Krentz, a junior at Scottsbluff, matched Kanno’s nine treys while tallying 38 points during an 84-47 rout of Cheyenne East.
Another CSC signee is Allison Acosta, who attends Ironwood Ridge High in Oro Valley, Ariz., near Tucson and about 90 miles from the site of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Phoenix.
She led her team to a school-record, runner-up finish at the 2018 Division II State Championship Tournament, with a top 15 individual placing. In 2017, she was named the Southern Arizona Junior Golf Association Girls 15-18 Player of the Year.
Acosta is a four-year varsity letterwinner and earned First-Team All-Southern Arizona honors the past three seasons.
Brooke Kramer has starred for the Cherokee Trail High Cougars at Aurora, Colo., serving as their No. 1 golfer each year and qualifying for the 5A state tourney each season. As a junior last spring, she won the 5A Western Regional Tourney with a one-over-par 73 and finished 11th at the state tournament.
Kramer also has two tournament wins and eight top-10 finishes in the Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado competition.
In addition, Windsor High's Kinsey Smith helped her school win the Colorado 4A team championship as a junior in the spring of 2018 after being the runner-up in 2017. She has played on three regional championship teams heading into her final season this spring.
A year ago, she was First-Team All-State, shared the regional title with a teammate and placed seventh at state. Smith's extracurricular activities include being president of her school's Key Club and belonging to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the National Honor Society.
All four golfers are set to enroll in Chadron State in fall 2019.