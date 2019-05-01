Four Chadron State College softball players were named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic honor roll this week, as the annual academic awards were announced at RMACSports.org.
The honor roll is reserved for players who qualify by carrying a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade point average, and who have competed at their current school for at least one year.
This year's honor roll recipients from Chadron State are junior outfielder Katelyn Eldredge (Arvada, Colorado), senior outfielder Alyssa Geist (Broomfield, Colorado), junior outfielder Angelica Maples (Marysville, California), and senior first baseman/catcher Kayla Michel (Berthoud, Colorado).
You have free articles remaining.
Geist led the team with a 4.00 GPA through her seventh semester at CSC. She and Michel are three-time honor roll recipients. Eldredge and Maples have now each been recognized twice.
All-Academic First Team members were selected by a vote of the league's sports information directors from among the academic award qualifiers. The top vote-getter, senior pitcher McKenzie Surface of Colorado Mesa, was named the Academic Player of the Year.