Fourth quarter flurry nets Chadron boys’ victory

After jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, the Chadron High School girls’ basketball team didn’t have much of a problem defeating Alliance in the Middle School Gym last Friday night. The 40-23 victory was the seventh in a row for the Lady Cardinals this winter and improved their record to 10-4.

The Chadron boys also prevailed, stretching their winning streak to eight games and also are 10-4, for the season. But the Bulldogs led nearly all the way until the Cardinals tallied the first 15 points in the fourth quarter and finished the frame with a 22-8 bulge and a 59-51 triumph.

The come-from-behind verdict snapped the seven-game winning streak that Alliance owned in the series. Each of those games was decided by at least 15 points and several of them were by much wider margins.

After being ahead 1-0, Chadron’s only lead being through the first three quarters and 2.5 minutes was at 19-16 after Dawson Dunbar hit a 3-pointer two minutes into the second quarter. Seventeen points by Alliance’s top gun, Kellen Muhr, helped the Bulldogs own a 29-23 halftime lead.

Since both teams scored 14 points in the third period, the margin remained the same after the eight more minutes had been played. The score was 43-37.

As it turned out, the rest of the game belonged to the Cardinals. They opened the fourth on a rebound and follow shot by Xander Provance. A minute later, sophomore Gage Wild sank a 3-pointer from the right side of the court. Provance soon added another putback and Chadron was ahead 44-43 with 5:30 still to play.

The flurry had just begun. While Alliance shot blanks at the south end of the gym, Justus Alcorn tallied the games next eight points, sinking back-to-back 3-pointers, the first from deep on the right side and the second from the top of the key, followed by his rebound and basket to make it 52-43.

Alliance finally scored on a free throw with 3:34 to play, but Wild answered with another trey, giving the Cardinals an 11-point cushion and enough points to win the game. Broc Berry checked in a bit later with another of the four follow shots the Cards managed in the fourth.

Alcorn, who had missed the game at Hemingford on Tuesday night because of illness, led the winners with 21 points while Provance added 13. Each of them also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Muhr, who sank for four treys, finished with a game-high 24 points, but he scored just seven points in the second half.

“At halftime, we talked about wanting to keep the ball out of the Muhr kid’s hands,” Chadron Coach Mitch Berry said. ”Dawson’s defense (against Muhr) was part of the reason we won the game,”

No one else scored more than seven points for Alliance, which left the court with a 5-7 season record.

After the Chadron girls led 11-2 at the first quarter break, Alliance scored 12 points, seven of them on free throws, in the second period. The Cardinals still led 22-14 at intermission and outscored the Box Butte visitors 18-9 in the second half to win 40-23.

The hometown team had balanced scoring. Jaleigh McCartney and Tavarra Sayaloune each posted eight points and a third sophomore, Demi Ferguson, along with Laney Klemke, contributed seven apiece, to go with Makinley Fuller’s six. Both Klemke and Fuller are juniors.

Avah Steggall, a 6-foot senior, led Alliance with 10 points. Coached now by former Chadron resident Stephen Crile, the Lady Bulldogs lost at home to Lexington 35-31 on Saturday night and are 4-10 for the season after winning just one of 23 games a year ago.

Chadron Girls 40, Alliance 23

Alliance—Avah Steggall 10, Leyton Schnell 5, JaeLynne Clarke 3, Ciara Hudson 2, Emma Wood 2, Amouri Browning 1. Totals: 7 (1) 8-14 23 points.

Chadron—Jaleigh McCarthy 8, Tavarra Sayaloune 8, Demi Ferguson 7, Laney Klemke 7, Makinley Fuller 6, Macaiah Fuller 2, Macey Daniels 2. Totals: 18-52 (2-11) 2-9 40 points, 24 rebounds, 13 assists, 22 turnovers.

Alliance 2 12 3 6 ----23

Chadron 11 11 9 9 ----40

3-pointers: CSC—McCartney 1, Klemke 1. All—Schnell.

Chadron Boys 59, Alliance 51

Alliance—Kellen Muhr 24, Kysen Walker 7, Vic Waldon 6, Ben Miller 5, Tristen Grubbam 4, Tayton Timbers 3, Jayden McCracken 2. Totals: 20 (6) 5-10 51 points.

Chadron—Justus Alcorn 21, Xander Provance 13, Dawson Dunbar 7, Gage Wild 6, Broc Berry 5, Collin Brennan 5, Cody Hall 2. Totals: 21 (8) 3-9 59 points.

Alliance 16 13 14 8 ----51

Chadron 14 9 14 22 ----59

3-pointers: All—Muhr 4, Timbers 1, Walker 1. Chad—Dunbar 2, Alcorn 2, Wild 2, Berry l, Bennan 1.

