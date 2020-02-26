Foxen becomes 1,000-point scorer

While scoring 63 points in the Chadron State women’s basketball team’s two victories this past weekend, Taryn Foxen became the 11th player to score 1,000 points for the Lady Eagles.
Foxen has tallied 471 points this season for a 15.7-point average with another game to be played at home Friday night against Metro State-Denver.
She averaged 9.5 points while scoring 267 points as a freshman and 11 points while scoring 308 points as a sophomore.
With another season to go, if she stays healthy Foxen is likely to rank among the top five on the Chadron State all-time scoring list when she graduates. She was an all-conference player her senior year at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colo., and was the CSC homecoming queen last fall.
CSC’s 1,000-point scorers:
Name Points Years
1. Tricia Lukawski 1,869 1989-93
2. Lorna Dahlgren 1,527 1991-95
3. Mary Perrien 1,493 1985-89
4. Gwen Reed 1,492 1974-78
5. Maureen Cooney 1,247 1978-82
6. Shauna Smith 1,215 1991-94
7. Tanya Weber 1,119 1994-98
8. Janelle Hutt 1,100 1997-01
9. Sunni Busch 1,067 2006-09
10. Taryn Foxen 1,046 2017-20*
11. Kattie Ranta 1,025 2010-14
*One game remaining this season