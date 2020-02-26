Foxen becomes 1,000-point scorer

While scoring 63 points in the Chadron State women’s basketball team’s two victories this past weekend, Taryn Foxen became the 11th player to score 1,000 points for the Lady Eagles.

Foxen has tallied 471 points this season for a 15.7-point average with another game to be played at home Friday night against Metro State-Denver.

With another season to go, if she stays healthy Foxen is likely to rank among the top five on the Chadron State all-time scoring list when she graduates. She was an all-conference player her senior year at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colo., and was the CSC homecoming queen last fall.