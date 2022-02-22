Freshman leads Hershey to win over Lady Cards in Subdistrict game

With freshman Alex Beveridge pouring in 28 points, the Hershey Panthers ended the Chadron High School girls’ basketball season 56-41 on Tuesday, Feb. 15 during the semifinals of the Class C1-12 Subdistrict Tournament in the Cardinals’ Middle School Gym.

Chadron was the No. 1 seed in the tourney after completing its regular season with a 13-9 record, but Beveridge’s 50% shooting and Hershey’s strong zone defense, particularly in the first half, swung the pendulum in the Panthers’ direction.

Hershey’s success did not carry over to the Subdistrict finals, which were moved to Ogallala since Chase County High, located at Imperial, had defeated Mitchell 42-28 in the second semifinals game.

The Longhorns beat Hershey 42-31 on Thursday, Feb. 17 and will tangle with Grand Island Central Catholic this Friday in North Platte for the Class C1-4 District championship and a berth in the state tournament in Lincoln the following week.

The 5-foot-7 Beveridge came into the semifinals as Hershey’s leading scorer with a 13.3-point average, but no one anticipated that she would more than double that figure against the Cardinals. She was 10 of 20 from the field, including five of 13 from 3-point range, and also added three free throws, but also missed four shots from the line, all in the last quarter, which was a strange one.

The Cardinals got off to a slow start, and trailed 9-3 before junior Marlee Pinnt entered the game and nailed a couple of 3-pointers in a 33-second span late in the first quarter. About 40 seconds later, Michalee Brownawell scored on a putback that gave Hershey an 11-9 lead at the end of the frame.

Chadron never tied the score again, but the Panthers were ahead by only 18-15 midway in the second period. After Hershey’s Abby Hassett made two free throws for her only points of the game, Beveridge went on a nine-point surge that swung the tide in her team’s favor.

She initially stole the ball. drove for a layup and also made the ensuing free throw with 2:44 remaining. She then bagged a pair of treys in the final minute. In between the long volleys, the Cardinals’ Makinley Fuller hit a short jumper and added a free throw for the hosts’ first points in more than four minutes, but Hershey owned a 29-18 halftime advantage.

The Panthers’ defense played a big role in the intermission margin. The Cardinals rarely got the ball into the hands of their leading scorer, Demi Ferguson, who was held scoreless. Aside from Pinnt’s back-to-back treys, the Cards’ several other long-range attempts didn’t connect.

Both teams played well offensively in the third quarter. Ferguson moved outside more and scored nine points, three of them on a trey. Both Laney Klemke and Jaleigh McCartney hit 3-pointers and Pinnt made a pair of 2-point baskets to help the Cardinals tally 21 points.

After Hershey’s Emma Hall opened her team’s scoring in the third by making a pair of field goals, Beveridge ignited again. She scored the Panthers’ next 13 points while sinking three 3-pointers and a pair of twos. Hershey was ahead 52-29 entering the fourth quarter.

The last stanza was an odd one. Hershey choose to put the ball on ice much of the time. Neither team scored a field goal. All six points were on free throws. Ferguson made both of her charity tosses for Chadron’s only points, while Hall made a pair and Beveridge was two-of-six at the line for Hershey’s total.

Ferguson led the Cards with 11 points and Pinnt added 10. The hosts were 15 of 49 from the field, and three-of-21 from long range. Hershey made 20 of 45 field goal shots, half of them by Beveridge. Shayda Vaughn, a 5-9 senior who was averaging 10.9 points a game, finished with 12 points and Hall scored eight.

Naturally, Chadron Coach Eric Calkins was disappointed that his team’s season is over. He noted that while the Cardinals did not play their best, Beveridge’s phenomenal game “was what it was.” He added that he appreciated the huge crowd which turned out to support the Cards and commended his players for working hard and having an outstanding attitude all season.

Chase County outscored Hershey in every quarter while winning the Subdistrict championship game in Ogallala. The Lady Longhorns led 20-15 at halftime, 35-25 at the end of the third period and won 42-31.

Chase County’s 5-11 junior Bryn McNair led with 17 points followed by 5-6 senior Morgan Peterson with 10. Hall paced Hershey with 10 points while Beveridge was next with six, but she was just two of 19 from the field and 0-of-9 on 3-point attempts.

McNair is also one of Nebraska’s top middle distance runners. She won the Class C 400 meters in 57.16 seconds and was second in the 800 in 2:18.24 at the State Track Meet last spring.

Chase County, now 19-7 for the season, also had defeated Hershey 58-43 and 50-28 in January. Four of the Longhorns’ losses were to Panhandle teams. Sidney defeated them twice and both Bridgeport and Gering once. Hershey finished with a 17-8 record.

Grand Island Central Catholic is 19-5 entering Friday night’s district championship game.

Hershey—Alex Beveridge 28, Shayda Vaughn 12, Emma Hall 8, Michalee Brownawell 6, Abby Hassett 2. Totals: 20-45 (7-24) 9-17 56 points, 30 rebounds, 6 assists, 16 turnovers.

Chadron—Demi Ferguson 11, Marlee Pinnt 10, Taverra Sayaloune 6, Laney Klemke 4, Jaleigh McCartney 3, Makinley Fuller 3, Jacey Garrett 2, Sophia Wess 2. Totals: 15-48 (3-21) 6-13 41 points, 28 rebounds, 12 assists, 14 turnovers.

Hershey 11 18 23 4 ---56

Chadron 9 9 21 2 ---41

3-pointers: Hersh—Beveridge 5, Vaughn 2. Chad—Pinnt 2, Ferguson 1, Klemke 1.

