Freshmen help Eagles open season on high note

The building program that Chadron State College Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup is launching began paying dividends perhaps earlier than most were expecting Saturday when four true freshmen won field events for the Eagles during the Don Holst Open Meet they hosted in the Nelson Physical Activity Center at CSC.

Three of the firsts by the fledglings were in the jumps and the other was in the shot put, all in the men’s competition. The winners were Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., who went 22-10 ½ in the long jump; Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., who set the pace by going 45-8 as Eagles swept the top four places in the triple jump; Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., who cleared 6-6 ¾ to win the high jump; and Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., who threw the shot 49-2 ½.

“These fellows had a nice day, and I know this isn’t the last time we’ll hear from them,” Northrup said. “I also think they know they’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of them as they improve and make the most of their talent. They got off to an excellent start today and it will be interesting to watch them develop during the next four years.”

The Chadron State men also got a victory from their senior mainstay. Javan Lanier, who like Nwagwu, is from Aurora, Colo., won the 60-meter dash by edging teammate Brody Roden, a sophomore from Riverton, Wyo.