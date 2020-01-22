Freshmen help Eagles open season on high note

The building program that Chadron State College Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup is launching began paying dividends perhaps earlier than most were expecting Saturday when four true freshmen won field events for the Eagles during the Don Holst Open Meet they hosted in the Nelson Physical Activity Center at CSC.
Three of the firsts by the fledglings were in the jumps and the other was in the shot put, all in the men’s competition. The winners were Naishaun Jernigan of Springfield, Mass., who went 22-10 ½ in the long jump; Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., who set the pace by going 45-8 as Eagles swept the top four places in the triple jump; Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., who cleared 6-6 ¾ to win the high jump; and Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., who threw the shot 49-2 ½.
“These fellows had a nice day, and I know this isn’t the last time we’ll hear from them,” Northrup said. “I also think they know they’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of them as they improve and make the most of their talent. They got off to an excellent start today and it will be interesting to watch them develop during the next four years.”
The Chadron State men also got a victory from their senior mainstay. Javan Lanier, who like Nwagwu, is from Aurora, Colo., won the 60-meter dash by edging teammate Brody Roden, a sophomore from Riverton, Wyo.
Lanier also placed third in the long jump, but was disappointed by his mark of 21-2, particularly after he’d gone 23-5 in early December at the Colorado Mines Alumni Classic. He could have told the freshmen, “There’ll be days like this.”
The Chadron State women won two events. Junior Allee Williamson of Cheyenne took the high jump by going 5-1 and a 1600-meter relay team made up of Celeste Cardona of Mitchell, Callie Collier of Thedford, and Michaela Hill and Emma Willadsen of Eaton, Colo. was first.
Also, Collier was second and Cardona was third in the 200 dash, which had 15 entries.
Members of the other four teams in the competition also had some highlights. South Dakota Mines’ Erica Keeble took top honors when she matched her previous best of 13-3 ½ to break both the meet and arena pole vault records of 12-1 ½ that were shared by two Black Hills State women. Lisa Koch originally set the marks in 2010 and Jordyn Huneke matched them at last year’s Holst Meet.
Keeble’s record shattering was no surprise. She won the pole vault at both Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Meets last year. Another Hardrocker, Travis Kleinsasser, went 14-3 ½ Saturday while getting the only mark in the men’s vault.
Black Hills State entries won half of the women’s 14 events. Kyla Sayvell swept the throws and was the meet’s only double winner, but two of her teammates placed both first and second on the track.
Abbie Fredrick, who set the meet record of 2:21.38 while winning the 800 meters last year, was second in it this year in 2:23.70 and also won the mile. Breanna Fuller won the 60 a year ago and had to settle for second this year, but also was the 200 winner this time around.
Standout Jordan Theisen was among Black Hills State’s male leaders at the Holst meet again. Last year, he set the mile record of 4:19.84. He won the event Saturday in 4:26.28 and also was the runner-up in the 800.
The 800 was captured by Brandon Bodner of Metro State-Denver. Roadrunners also won the men’s 200, 400 and 3000 races and the 1600 relay.
Montana State-Billings was the fifth team at the meet.
The women’s 60-meter dash was won by Ashlyn Mundell, a 7th grader from Casper, in 7.93 seconds, said to be one of the fastest runners in her age group in the nation.
The meet results follow:
Women’s Results
60 meters--1, Ashlyn Mundell, unattached, 7.93; 2, Breanna Fuller, BHSU, 8.00 (7.95 prelims); 3, Jaivion Lattimore, MSU-D; 4, Emily Keller, BHSU, 8.43; 5, Katherine Mathieu, SDM, 8.49; 6, Brenna Beckett, MSU-B, 8.50.
200--1, Breanna Fuller, BHSU, 26.36; 2, Carlie Collier, CSC, 26.50; 3, Celeste Cardona, CSC, 27.08; 4, Erica Keeble, SDM, 27.20; 5, Jaivion Lattimore, MSU-D; 27.23; 6, Kamryn Scully, SDM, 27.75.
400--1, Zoe Langseth, BHSU, 1:00.42; 2, Mikayla Tracy, BHSU, 1:01.84; 3, Kamryn Scott, MSU-D, 1:02.64; 4, Cindy Reyes-Scott, MSU-D, 1:07.90; 5, Jillian Brennan, unattached, 1:10.67.
800--1, Sabrina Rautter, MSU-D, 2:22.28; 2, Abbie Fredrick, BHSU, 2:23.70; 3, Taylor Lundquist, BHSU, 2:24.43; 4, Ruby Lundquist, BHSU, 2:27.43; 5, Sierra Durbin, MSU-B, 2:31.77; 6, Abigail Smidt, MSU-D, 2:34.17.
Mile--1, Abbie Fredrick, BHSU, 5:14.06; 2, Ruby Lundquist, BHSU, 5:17.95; 3, Vanessa Kort, MSU-D, 5:21.31; 4, Makenna Kemp, MSU-D, 5:21.46; 5, Xiomara Robinson, BHSU. 5:23.44; 6, Cassandra Porter, MSU-D, 5:27.17.
3000--1, Xiomara Robinson, BHSU, 10:43.00; 2, Jenna Howard, MSU-D, 10:44.00; 3, Kelsey Van Den Hemel, BHSU, 10:46.0; 4, Emma Distelrath, MSU-D, 11:43.84; 5, Nicole Allerdings, BHSU, 11:45.07; 6, Allison Rief, BHSU, 11:51.27.
60 hurdles--1, Brittney Marosok, BHSU, 9.82; 2, Kamryn Scully, SDM, 9.95; 3, Julette Goehring, BHSU, 10.05; 4, Summer Jarolmen, MSU-D, 10:27; 5, Vanessa Clark, BHSU, 10:36; 6, Katie Campbell, BHSU, 10:60.
4x400 relay--1, Chadron State (Celeste Cardona, Carlie Collier, Michaela Hill, Emma Willadsen), 4:15.33; 2, Black Hills State, 4:17.70; 3, Metro State-Denver A, 4:26.50.
Shot put--1, Kyla Sayvell, BHSU, 43-7 ¾; 2, Courtney Smith, CSC, 38-11 ¾; 3, Becca Monahan, CSC, 37-6 ¾; 4-5 tie, Mariah May, MSU-B, and Macy McClure, SDM, 37-5; 6, Maddi Fidler, BHSU, 36-11.
20-pound weight throw--1, Kyla Sawvill, BHSU, 57-3; 2, Jayla Jarnagin, SDM, 56-5 ¼; 3, Courtney Smith, CSC, 50-8; 4, Maddi Fiddler, BHSU, 48-2 ¾; 5, Macy McClure, SDM, 45-5 ¼; 6, Mariah May, MSU-B, 45-2 ¼.
Long jump--1, Brenna Beckett, MSU-B, 16-8 ½; 2, Samantha Bates, BHSU. 16-3 ¾; 3, Emily Keller, BHSU, 16-1.
Triple jump--1, Brenna Beckett, MSU-B, 35-3 ¼; 2, Samantha Bates, BHSU, 34-7 ½; 3, Katie Campbell, BHSU, 33-6 ¾; 4, Morgan Thompson, SDM, 32-10 ¼.
High jump--1, Allee Williamson, CSC, 5-1; 2-3 tie, Morgan Thompson, SDM, and Michelle Johnson, unattached, 4-11,
Pole vault--1, Erica Keeble, SDM, 13-3 ½ (meet and arena record); 2, Kamryn Scully, SDM, 11-5 ¾; 3-4 tie, Whitney Scott, BHSU, and Hannah Hendrick, BHSU, 11-5 ¾; 5, JoJo Sherman, BHSU, 10-6.
Men’s Events
60 meters--1, Javan Lanier, CSC, 6.98; 2, Brodie Roden, CSC, 7:03; 3, Nikolas Polite, MSU-D; 7.05; 4, Mason Schram, MSU-B, 7.07; 5, Blaize Holland, MSU-D, 7.14; 6, Michael Dike, MSU-D, 7.17.
200--1, Nikolas Polite, MSU-D, 22.95; 2, Said Moreno, MSU-D, 23.10; 3, Taylor Hepp, BHSU, 23.19; 4, Korder Cropsey, SDM, 23.31; 5, Lyle Patelis, MSU-B, 23.69; 6, Ethan Loper, MSU-D, 23.74.
400--1, Said Moreno, MSU-D, 50.43; 2, Taylor Hepp, BHSU, 50.71; 3, Michael Dike, MSU-D, 51.22; 4, Kevin Ptak, SDM, 51.51; 5, Blaize Holland, MSU-D, 53.54; 6, Danny Conlisk, SDM, 53.71.
800--1, Brandon Bodner, MSU-D, 1:59.99; 2, Jordan Theisen, BHSU, 2:02.00; 3, Ruben Gonzales, MSU-D, 2:03.67; 4, Nick Redgrave, MSU-B, 2:08.24; 5, Landon Nicholson, BHSU, 2:08.64; 6, Jarek Glenn, unattached, 2:09.87.
Mile--1, Jordan Theisen, BHSU, 4:26.28; 2, Yonatan Kefle, MSU-D, 4:26.98; 3, Ase Ackerman, MSU-B, 4:32.89; 4, Logan Straus, MSU-B, 4:35.43; 5, Logan Moravec, CSC, 4:36.91; 6, Garrett Avery, CSC, 4:40.56.
3000--1, Yonatan Kefle, MSU-D, 9:16.39; 2, Dylan Stansbury, unattached, 9:40.39; 3, Ron Venema, MSU-B, 9:42.39; 4, Bryant Edgerton, MSU-B, 9:45.72; 5, Matt Parker, BHSU, 9:47.51; 6, Collin Brauer, BHSU; 9:53.11.
60 hurdles--1, Seth Kovar, BHSU, 8:46; 2, Tristan Hepp, BHSU, 8.47; 3, Austin Davis, MSU-D, 8.65; 4, Francis Dylan, CSC, 8.90; 5, Seth Hills, BHSU, 9:43; 6, Tayler Opstedahl, SDM, 9:48.
1600 relay--1, Metro State (Said Moreno, Brandon Bodner, Blaize Holland, Michael Dike), 3:24.58; 2, Chadron State, 3:25.82; 3, Black Hills State, 3:25.90; 4, Montana State-Billings, 3:39.37; 5, Chadron State B, 3:39.55.
Shot put--1, Shane Collins, CSC, 49-2 ½; 2, Forrest Cross, MSU-B, 45-9; 3, Hoyt Nicholas, BHSU, 45-3 ¾; 4, Ely Craft, MSU-B, 44-8 ¾; 5, Westley Siebdrath, SDM, 43-5 ¼.
35-pound weight throw--1, Hoyt Nicholas, BHSU, 55-5 ½; 2, Westley Siebdrath, SDM, 53-3 ¾; 3, Cooper Mack, unattached, 53-1 ½; 4, Erick Colman, unattached, 52-00; 5, Warren Minerich, SDM, 42-9 ½; 6, Sully Mack, BHSU, 48-8.
Long jump--1, Naishaun Jernigan, CSC, 22-10 ½; 2, Brant Killmon, MSU-D, 21-8 ¾; 3, Javan Lanier, CSC, 21-2; 4, Darren Nissen, SDM, 21-2 ½; 5, Lucas Harper, MSU-B, 20-1; 6, Ishmael DePaullite, CSC, 19-8.
Triple jump--1, Derrick Nwagwu, CSC, 45-8; 2, Naishaun Jernigan, CSC, 44-6 ¾; 3, Brock Voth, CSC, 44-2; 4, Joss Linse, CSC, 43-1 ½; 5, Jacob Esposito, BHSU, 42-6 ¼; 6, Macauley Haag, SDM, 41-5 ¼.
High jump--1, Alec Penfield, CSC, 6-6 ¾; 2, Jade Cass, SDM, 6-4 ¾; 3-4, Derrick Nwagwu, CSC, and Tristan Hepp, BHSU, 6-2 ¾; 5, Brant Killmon, MSU-D, 6-2 ¾; 6 tie, Naishaun Jernigan, CSC, and Joe Dumsa, CSC, 6- ¾.
Pole vault--1, Travis Kleinsasser, SDM, 14-3 ¼.