Giving credit where credit is due, Chadron freshmen girls stole much of the spotlight in Northwest Nebraska high school track and field circles this spring.
They helped the Lady Cardinals rise to or near to the top of the team standings at every meet they entered. And, frosh had the best marks in six of the 14 individual events during the past season. Chadron Record’s annual postseason wrap-up.
The summary involves compiling the results posted by the athletes from the six area schools--Chadron, Crawford, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford and Sioux County--that the Record strives to cover in depth.
Lady Cardinals’ highlights included winning their first Best of the West and Western Conference team titles in history. Coach Blakelee Hoffman’s squad (with superb assistance from veteran mentors Clete Budler and Eric Calkins) also won the Alliance Invitational and hometown Twilight Meet championships, missed sharing top honors at the Bayard BDC by a single point and was third at the Class B-6 District Meet with 72 points after placing ninth with only five points the previous year.
Two freshmen helped spur Chadron’s improvement by leading in two events apiece. Olivia Reed set the pace in both the 200 and 400 meters and Mackenzie Butts had the best times in the 1600 and 3200 distance races.
In addition, Cardinals’ freshman, Leila Tewahade, had the fastest time in the 800, and classmate Tatum Bailey drew much attention when she cleared 5-feet-4 in the high jump.
Reed was hard to beat in her events. She won the 200 all five times she ran it leading up to the state meet and won the 400 all seven times she entered it prior to the Class B-6 District Meet. Her best times were 26.93 seconds and 1:00.79, respectively.
Both of Reed’s marks rank third on the area list during the past 10 seasons. Only Aria Hughes of Hay Springs (26.1 in 2011) and Brooke Turek of Hemingford (26.8 in 2015) had faster times in the 200 and just Haley Soester of Crawford (1:00.34 in 2010) and Jayden Garrett of Chadron (1:00.69 in 2013) had better marks in the 400.
Tewahade’s best of 2:29.43 this spring is fifth on the decade list. An injury at the district meet ended her season prematurely.
Another bright spot for the Cardinals was the 4x400 relay team, generally comprised of Reed and Tewahade along with classmate Jacey Garrett and junior Allie Ferguson. Dawn Dunbar also ran it a few times. They won the relay at seven of the nine meets they entered. Their top time of 4:12.32 is the area’s best dating back to 2010.
In addition, this year’s quartet made up of Emily Beye, Savanna Sayaloune, Ferguson and Garrett won the Best of the West 4x100 in 51.88 seconds, also Northwest Nebraska’s fastest time of the decade.
Beye, a sophomore, who like Tewahade, was injured late in the season, had the fastest 100 meters time (12.9) among area coeds this year, while juniors Dawn Dunbar and Ferguson led the way in the hurdles. Dunbar ran the 100 highs in 16.87 and Ferguson had a best of 48.88 in the 300 lows.
Among area schools, the 4x800 was the only track event that the Cardinals didn’t lead this spring. Gordon-Rushville was that pacesetter.
In the field, Bailey’s 5-4 high jump ranks second in the area during the past 10 seasons. Only Kenna Campbell of Gordon-Rushville, who went 5-6 in 2017, had gone higher. Bailey joined Reed as a state meet placewinner her freshman year by tying for fourth place in Omaha at 5-2.
Bailey won the high jump five times this spring.
Cardinals’ senior True Thorne led the area in both of the throws for the second straight year. While she won the discus at five consecutive meets and had a season-best of 122-9, her biggest moment came at the district meet, where she broke the school’s shot put record with a heave of 39-3 ½. The Cards’ old record of 38-11 ½ had belonged to Cassidy Cain since 1995.
Other girls who led the area’s field events are Dunbar in the triple jump, Callie Shultz of Gordon-Rushville in the long jump and Josie Stewart of Hemingford in the pole vault.
Bolstered by strong numbers, Sioux County High had what arguably was its best girls’ team ever. Eight Lady Warriors qualified in 10 events for the state meet and they won their first district meet championship.
The event leaders among the boys was more diverse.
Three of them set the pace in two events. They are Hemingford’s Casey Lashley (100 dash and 110 hurdles) and Chadron’s Jake Lemmon (200 and 400), and Nathan Burch (1600 and 3200).
The other event leaders are Dennis Vogl of Crawford (800), Wiley Rudloff of Hemingford (300 hurdles), Hay Springs’ Brodey Planansky (long jump) and Chadron’s Lance Cattin (shot put), Cooper Heusman (discus) and Clark Riesen (triple jump).
Planansky, Will Ackerman of Crawford and Tommy Watson of Sioux County shared the best mark in the high jump.
The Hemingford Bobcats could be proud. They formed the fastest foursomes in all three relays. Freshman Carter Bucheit was a member of each unit.
The top three individuals and relay teams among the six area schools follow:
Girls’ Events
100--1, Emily Beye, Chad, 12.9; 2, Savanna Sayaloune, Chad, 13.0; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 13.2. (2018 best--Sayaloune, 13.02)
200--1, Olivia Reed, Chad, 26.93; 3, Dalli Anders, Craw, 27.5; 3, Emily Beye, Chad, 27.7. (2018 best--Kyla Walker, Hem, 27.45).
400--1, Olivia Reed, Chad, 1:00.79; 2, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 1:02.41; 3, Josie Stewart, Hem, 1:03.50. (2018 best--Allie Ferguson, Chad, 1:03.89).
800--1, Leila Tewahade, Chad, 2:29.43; 2, Faith Brehmer, G-R, 2:35.49; 3, Kailey Klein, SC, 2:39.33. (2018 best--Jillian Brennan, Craw, 2:35.83).
1600--1, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 5:54.9; 2. Jillian Brennan, Craw, 5:59.76; 3, Kailey Klein, SC, 6:07.65; 4, Jessi Badje, HS, 6:10.30. (2018 best--Brennan--5:35.95).
3200--1, Mackenzie Butts, Chad, 12:55.0; 2, Jillian Brennan, Craw, 13:01.36; 3, Kailey Klein, SC, 13:33.93. (2018 best--Brennan, 12:21.51).
100 hurdles--1, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 16.87; 2, Kamryn Ash, Hem, 17.6. (2018 best--Dunbar, 17.1).
300 hurdles--1, Allie Ferguson, Chad, 48.88; 2, Josie Stewart, Hem, 49.32; 3, Karlee Juhnke, SC, 49.79. (2018 best--Stewart, 49.36).
4x100 relay--1, Chadron (Emily Beye, Allie Ferguson, Jacey Garrett, Savanna Sayaloune), 51.88; 2, Crawford, 55.28; 3, Hemingford, 56.7. (2018 best--Chadron, 52.29).
4x400 relay--1, Chadron (Leila Tewahade, Allie Ferguson, Jacey Garrett, Olivia Reed), 4:12.23; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 4:25.00; 3, Sioux County, 4:35.92. (2018 best--Chadron, 4:23.65).
4x800 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Jayla Brehmer, Matison Moore, Shawna Shadbolt, Faith Brehmer), 10:35.04; 2, Sioux County 10:47.90; 3, Chadron, 11:19.11. (2018 best--Sioux County, 11:10.30).
Shot put--1, True Thorne, Chad, 39 -3 ½; 2, Bailey Oetken, SC, 35-4; 3, Jasmine Dyer, Craw, 32-2 ½. (2018 best--Thorne, 35-3).
Discus--1, True Thorne, Chad, 122-9; 2, Kalen Lotton, SC, 103-10; 3, Bailey Oetken, SC, 101-11 ½. (2018 best--Thorne, 128-6).
Long jump--1, Callie Shultz, G-R, 15- ¾; 2, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 15-0; 3, Bailey Scherbarth, HS, 14-5. (2018 best--Shea Bailey, Chad, 15-9 ½).
Triple jump--1, Dawn Dunbar, Chad, 32-4; 2, Matison Moore, G-R, 29-10 ½. (2018 best--Dunbar, 32-10).
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-4; 2, Olivia Reed, Chad, 5-1; 3, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 4-8. (2018 best--Brehmer, 5-1).
Pole valt--1, Josie Stewart, Hem, 9-6. (2018 best--Kelsey Winner, Hem, 9-4).
Boys’ Events
100--1, Casey Lashley, Hem, 11.2; 2, Cade Goings, G-R, 11.96; 3, Aiden Vaughn, Chad, 12.15. (2018 best--Korby Campbell, G-R, 11.3).
200--1, Jake Lemmon, Chad, 23.13; 2, Brady Turek, Hem, 23.56; 3, Casey Lashley, Hem, 23.64. (2018 best--Korby Campbell, G-R, 22.76).
400--1, Jake Lemmon, Chad, 55.34; 2, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 56.09; 3, P.J. Lynch, G-R, 56.15. (2018 best--Korby Campbell, G-R, 51.51).
800--1, Dennis Vogl, Craw, 2:13.53; 2, Daniel Wellnitz, Chad, 2:17.85; 3, Juan De La Cruz, G-R, 2:19.95. (2018 best--Spencer Jones, Craw, 2:11.19).
1600--1, Nathan Burch, Chad, 5:18.82; 2, Dennis Vogl, Craw, 5:21.71; 2, Jaydon Walker, Hem, 5:27.24. (2018 best--Austin Kennedy, Craw, 5:03.66).
3200--1, Nathan Burch, Chad, 11:24.69; 2, Dennis Vogl, Craw, 11:41.39; 3, Lawson Nolan, Craw, 11:52.24. (2018 best--Austin Kennedy, Craw, 10:23.4).
110 hurdles--1, Casey Lashley, Hem, 15.6; 2, Dom Nobiling, Chad, 16.00; 3, Tommy Watson, SC, 16.28. (2018 best--Nobiling, 15.57).
300 hurdles--1, Wiley Rudloff, Hem, 42.90; 2, Tommy Watson, SC, 43.81. (2018 best--Rudloff, 43.53).
4x100 relay--1, Hemingford (Carter Buchheit, Ethan Specht, Casey Lashley, Brian Turek), 45.8; 2, Chadron, 46.17; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 48.24. (2018 best--Chadron, 47.0).
4x400 relay--1, Hemingford (Carter Buchheit, Wiley Rudloff, Ethan Specht, Brian Turek), 3:44.46; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 3:52.6; 3, Chadron, 4:08.66. (2018 best--Gordon-Rushville, 3:31.97).
4x800 relay--1, Hemingford, (John Ansley, Jaydon Walker, Wiley Rudloff, Carter Buchheit), 9:04.31. 2, Chadron (Sawyer Haag, Nathan Burch, Dan Wellnitz, Mike Sorenson), 9:20.0; 3, Crawford, 9:27.22. (2018 best--Gordon-Rushville, 8:56.81).
Shot put--1, Lance Cattin, Chad, 41-6; 2, Damian Holeman, G-R, 41-5 ¼; 3, Cade Payne, Hem, 41-2; 4, Cody Hall, Chad, 40-8 ½. (2018 best--Joe Matt, Chad, 44-1).
Discus--1, Cooper Heusman, Chad, 123-3 ½; 2, Lance Cattin, Chad, 121-2; 3, Jake Sellman, Hem, 120-9. (2018 best--Joe Matt, Chad, 152-3 ½).
Long jump--1, Brodey Planansky, HS, 19-6; 2, Jake Lemmon, 18-11 ½; 3, Brian Turek, 18-8. (2108 best--Korby Campbell, G-R, 21-6 ¾).
Triple jump--1, Clark Riesen, Chad, 39-7 ½; 2, Tommy Watson, SC, 38-3; 3, Curtis Bruhn, Chad, 37-4 ½. (2018 best--Riesen, 39-5 ½).
High jump--1-3, Tommy Watson, SC, Brodey Planansky, HS, and Will Ackerman, Craw, all 5-8. (2018 best--Aaron Alcorn, Craw, 6-8).
Note: When a tenth of a second is used rather than hundredths, those are hand-held times.